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Araghchi meets Wang Yi in Beijing: China calls US-Israel strikes on Iran “illegitimate,” says ceasefire “indispensable” for stability

Iranian FM's Beijing visit comes a week before US President Donald Trump’s scheduled ⁠visit to Beijing for a summit with President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15. Details here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 06, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

Araghchi meets Wang Yi in Beijing: China calls US-Israel strikes on Iran “illegitimate,” says ceasefire “indispensable” for stability
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Amid intense tension with the United States, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held high-level talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. Araghchi’s one-day trip on Wednesday is part of Tehran's "ongoing diplomatic consultations" with various global partners. He emphasised that the discussions would focus on both bilateral ties and regional stability. His visit comes a week before US President Donald Trump’s scheduled ⁠visit to Beijing for a summit with President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15.

Iran-China talk in Beijing: What did Wang Yi and Abbas Araghchi's talk about?

According to Al Jazeera reports, China’s FM Wang Yi called US and Israeli military action against Iran “illegitimate” during the meeting with Araghchi, as quoted by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. Wang said the Middle East is at a “decisive turning point” and stressed that a comprehensive ceasefire is “indispensable” for regional stability. He reiterated Beijing’s support for de-escalation and said direct dialogue between the parties is necessary. 

Araghchi, on the other hand, thanked China for its “firm position,” especially its condemnation of the US-Israel conflict, and said Tehran-Beijing cooperation would grow stronger, according to Tasnim.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he hoped Beijing would urge Tehran to lift its restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments. Iran had closed the strait, which carried major oil and gas supplies before the conflict, after hostilities began. 

Iran's FM three-nation diplomatic tour amid tensions with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently completed a three-nation diplomatic tour to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia to build regional support amid West Asian tensions. In St Petersburg, he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, who pledged Moscow would do “everything in its power” for a rapid Middle East peace settlement and said Russia would back Iran’s interests. In Pakistan, Araghchi reviewed conditions for resuming Iran-US negotiations and called the talks “very productive.” In Muscat, discussions with Oman focused on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides noting the waterway’s global importance. 

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