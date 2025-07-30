Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

Mukesh Ambani wins again as Reliance Jio adds 19 lakh users in...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gains...

India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

Arjun Rampal remembers Rohit Bal with emotional tribute at India Couture Week: 'He was my...'

Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'

Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara

Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

The Krishna Effect: Sonic Wisdom for the 21st Century.

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true? Netizens say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeWorld

WORLD

Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and other Arab nations have urged Hamas to give up weapons and end is rule in the Gaza Strip, in a fresh attempt to stop the war in the conflict-ridden coastal territory. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 04:39 PM IST

Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'
The UN text also condemned the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which triggered the ongoing war (Photo credit: Reuters).

TRENDING NOW

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and other Arab nations have urged Hamas to give up weapons and end is rule in the Gaza Strip, in a fresh attempt to stop the war in the conflict-ridden coastal territory. Seventeen countries, along with the European Union (EU) and the Arab League, backed a seven-page document agreed at a United Nations (UN) conference on reviving the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestine. The UN text also condemned the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which triggered the ongoing war.

What does the UN declaration say?
The UN declaration said: "In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State." It followed a call by the Palestinian delegation at the UN for both Israel and Hamas to leave Gaza, allowing the Palestinian Authority to take control of the territory.

What is the situation like in Gaza?
The text has been co-signed by France, Britain, and Canada as well as other western nations. Israel and its longtime ally, the United States, skipped the meeting, which also called for a possible deployment of foreign forces to stabilise Gaza after the end of hostilities. France, which co-chaired the conference with Saudi Arabia, described the declaration as "historic and unprecedented." The war in Gaza was triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel in 2023, which claimed the lives of over 1,200 people. Israel responded with a monthslong and large-scale military offensive that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and destroyed most infrastructure in the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40 films that never released, was called ‘unlucky’; he is now...
Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40...
EAM S Jaishankar claims PM Modi has 'corrected' Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistakes', takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
EAM S Jaishankar takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be India’s first...’
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be In
Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...
Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE