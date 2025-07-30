Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead
How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...
The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.
Mukesh Ambani wins again as Reliance Jio adds 19 lakh users in...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gains...
India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports
New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'
Arjun Rampal remembers Rohit Bal with emotional tribute at India Couture Week: 'He was my...'
Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'
Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara
Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'
WORLD
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and other Arab nations have urged Hamas to give up weapons and end is rule in the Gaza Strip, in a fresh attempt to stop the war in the conflict-ridden coastal territory. Read on to know more on this.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and other Arab nations have urged Hamas to give up weapons and end is rule in the Gaza Strip, in a fresh attempt to stop the war in the conflict-ridden coastal territory. Seventeen countries, along with the European Union (EU) and the Arab League, backed a seven-page document agreed at a United Nations (UN) conference on reviving the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestine. The UN text also condemned the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which triggered the ongoing war.
What does the UN declaration say?
The UN declaration said: "In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State." It followed a call by the Palestinian delegation at the UN for both Israel and Hamas to leave Gaza, allowing the Palestinian Authority to take control of the territory.
What is the situation like in Gaza?
The text has been co-signed by France, Britain, and Canada as well as other western nations. Israel and its longtime ally, the United States, skipped the meeting, which also called for a possible deployment of foreign forces to stabilise Gaza after the end of hostilities. France, which co-chaired the conference with Saudi Arabia, described the declaration as "historic and unprecedented." The war in Gaza was triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel in 2023, which claimed the lives of over 1,200 people. Israel responded with a monthslong and large-scale military offensive that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and destroyed most infrastructure in the region.