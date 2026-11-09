FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nvidia Scandal: The Megaspeed Connection, Alice Huang Ties & Jensen Huang’s Affair

Nvidia Scandal: The Megaspeed Connection, Alice Huang Ties & Jensen Huang’s Affair

Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Shehzad Poonawalla donates winning amount to drought-hit farmers, Fadnavis react

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100

India accounted for 93 of the world's 100 most polluted cities on November 9, according to AQI.in, with Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar recording the highest AQI at 868.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100
Several cities in northern India also reported extremely high pollution levels. (Image credit:Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India featured heavily in the world's most polluted cities list a day after Diwali, with 93 of the 100 locations on the ranking coming from the country.

The figures were published by AQI.in on November 9, with the rankings last updated at 10:05 am. Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar topped the list with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 868, placing it in the hazardous category.

Punjab's Faridkot came second with an AQI of 842, while Bathinda ranked third at 797. Haryana's Sirsa followed in fourth place with 612, and Bhiwani recorded an AQI of 548.

Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh record alarming readings

Several other cities in northern India also reported extremely high pollution levels.

Uttar Pradesh's Budaun recorded an AQI of 489, while Hisar registered 485. Amritsar ranked eighth globally with an AQI of 451. Pakistan's Lahore was ninth at 446, and Prayagraj completed the top 10 with a reading of 440.

Other Indian cities featuring in the rankings included Rohtak, Jaunpur, Patiala and Bulandshahr.

New Delhi stood at the 15th position with an AQI of 380. Lucknow ranked 20th at 344, followed by Kanpur at 22nd with 337. Ghaziabad recorded 331, Greater Noida 327 and Noida 307. All these readings were placed in the hazardous category.

Pollution concerns extend beyond Delhi-NCR

The rankings also showed high pollution levels in cities across central, eastern and western India. Bhopal recorded an AQI of 284, while Pune stood at 278 and Patna at 258. Varanasi registered 243, followed by Rajkot at 242 and Nashik at 219.

Bhubaneswar recorded an AQI of 200. In West Bengal, Durgapur stood at 197, Howrah at 187 and Kolkata at 183.

The readings indicated that high pollution was not limited to Delhi and neighbouring states, with several other parts of the country also appearing on the list.

Six cities outside India make the top 100

Only six locations outside India featured among the 100 most polluted cities.

These included Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in Pakistan. Kidbrooke and Catford in Britain, along with Mielec in Poland and Sampit in Indonesia, were also on the list.

AQI rankings show pollution at a specific time

The AQI.in figures represent pollution levels recorded at a particular point in time. They do not establish that Diwali celebrations or firecracker use directly caused the readings.

However, India's presence in 93 of the 100 locations highlights the scale of air quality concerns across the country, particularly in the days following the festival.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Scene box office collection day 3: Suriya film challenges Ramayana, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
Scene box office collection day 3: Suriya film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
Rise & Fall winner Shehzad Poonawalla donates Rs 35 lakh winning amount to Maharashtra's drought-hit farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts
Shehzad Poonawalla donates winning amount to drought-hit farmers, Fadnavis react
Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868; 93 Indian cities in top 100
Not Delhi: This Indian city is world's most polluted after Diwali with AQI 868
Lal Krishna Advani Turns 100: Know about his net worth and source of income
Lal Krishna Advani Turns 100: Know about his net worth
Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire, reveals truth of incident: 'Please be responsible'
Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement