Apprehensive about 'fraudulent' mail-in voting, Trump asks supporters to vote twice; Democrats cry foul play

United States President Donald Trump has urged residents in the state of North Carolina to vote twice in November 3 election. encouraging people to indulge in the act of voter fraud.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote," Trump said in an interview on Wednesday with WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won`t be able to vote in person," he added.

Voting more than once is an act of felony in America. In certain states, it is illegal not only to vote more than once but to encourage others to do so.

Earlier, Trump had raised concerns about mail-in voting which has been introduced by certain states due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He alleged that the voting process is fraudulent in nature.

In May, Trump stated that mail-in voting was "substantially fraudulent"

"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.....," Trump tweeted.

On Thursday, Donald Trump posted a series of tweets urging his supporters to vote early by mail and then follow up by attempting to vote in person.

Twitter has flagged Trump's tweets stating that it was encouraging voter fraud.

"On Election Day, or Early Voting go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted)," Trump wrote. "If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE." White House later denied that he meant to tell people to vote twice.

"The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News Channel on Thursday.

"What he said very clearly there is make sure your vote is tabulated and if it is not, then vote," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee accused Trump of encouraging voter fraud.

"Let’s be clear: Voting by mail is a safe and secure way for Americans to participate in our democracy — and Trump should be working to make it easier to vote, not harder," Reyna Walters-Morgan, the DNC`s director of voter protection, said in a statement.

Walters stated that if an absentee ballot cropped up after the person had voted in-person, it will not be counted.