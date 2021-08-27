Search icon
Apple CEO Tim Cook gets over Rs 5,560 crore in final payout

Ten years ago, when Cook took the responsibility of the company, he got a huge portion of Apple's shares as part of his salary package.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2021, 05:37 PM IST

Do you wonder how much does CEO of the iPhone maker company Apple earn? According to reports, Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, got about Rs 5,560 crore this year.

Ten years ago, when Cook took the responsibility of the company, he got a huge portion of its shares as part of his salary package. From these shares, he received about $750 million or over Rs 5,500 crore as the final payout.

As per the estimates of Bloomberg News, the Apple CEO holds about 5 million shares in the company. According to the information given by the company to the US market regulator SEC, a large part of it has been sold by Tim Cook and its value is about $750 million.

When Tim Cook took over as the CEO of Apple from founder Steve Jobs on August 24, 2011, the salary package deal depended on how much the company's shares returned on the S&P 500 stock exchange.

Notably, in the last 10 years, the share price of Apple has increased by 1,200%. At the same time, the company's stock has given a return of 191.83% in the last three years. Apple's market capitalization has now reached $ 2,500 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Tim Cook's net worth is currently $1.5 billion. However, in 2015, Tim Cook said that he would donate all his wealth before his death. According to SEC data, at the beginning of this week itself, he has donated $10 million, or about Rs 75 crore.

Tim Cook's 10-year salary package agreement has ended and now he has signed a new package deal till 2026.

