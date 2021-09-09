Apocalypse? Strange blue lights freak out Mexicans amid powerful earthquake - WATCH

Mother Nature can be astonishing at times. Blue lights were spotted shooting through the skies on Wednesday when a major earthquake shook the country's Pacific coast city of Acapulco.

The blue flashes were captured on video by Twitter users. Users used the hashtag "Apocalipsis," which is Spanish for apocalypse, a biblical term for the end of the world. The 7.0 magnitude quake hit 11 miles northeast of the tourist hotspot in Guerrero's southern state.

Unfortunately, one person died, houses were damaged, and rockslides surrounded a major highway. The earthquake did not inflict extensive damage; however, it did unsettle citizens.

Residents in Mexico City rushed to the streets as buildings trembled, sidewalks swayed and blue lights flashed vividly in the sky, 200 miles away and lasting about a minute.

This is how #earthquakes look in the sky from an 11th floor



What you hear is the building crashing against the one next to it

It’s a recurring occurrence

Blue lights, according to Troy Shinbrot of Rutgers University, are not a warning that the world is ending. The phenomenon of so-called earthquake lights has been observed throughout history and occurs on a frequent basis.

The friction of rock near the Earth's crust, according to some, causes the occurrence of light, or luminosity. Near the planet's surface, a flare of light is produced.

He recommends that anyone interested in science take a roll of adhesive tape into a dark closet and peel off a strip. According to Shinbrot, a light glow will be produced. However, he warns against drawing many connections between "earthquake lights," or EQL, and the adhesive tape experiment because there is still a lot researchers don't know.

This video from Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood during the earthquake is surreal

There is some debate over what generates lightning flashes

According to the US Geological Survey, EQL occurs when unusual lighting occurs near the epicentre of an earthquake. Victor Manuel Cruz Atienza, a seismologist at Mexico's National Autonomous University, believes in EQL, but claims that last night's sky was filled with a lot of electrical activity due to a rainfall.

On the multiple videos circulating on social media, he said it was tough for him to tell the difference. Many Mexicans are pointing out that many of Mexico's most devastating earthquakes have occurred around September.

On September 7, 2017, an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 struck the state of Oaxaca, exactly four years ago. A massive 8.0 earthquake shook Mexico City on September 19th of that year. As a result, Twitter users dubbed the month Septiemble, which is a mix of the words "September" and "Tremble" in Spanish.