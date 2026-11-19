Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin make headlines at the APEC summit as Trump backs AI growth, Xi pledges $20 million for regional cooperation and Putin calls Russia an integral part of the Asia-Pacific.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin began a historic trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday. The proposed meeting marked the first formal gathering of the three leaders, with discussions expected to cover major geopolitical and economic issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, trade tensions, nuclear proliferation, and artificial intelligence.

The summit has brought the leaders of three major global powers together at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and shifting international alliances. Here are key updates.

Trump backs AI growth, opposes excessive regulation

Addressing the APEC plenary session, Trump described artificial intelligence as "almost completely good" and opposed regulations that could stifle the industry's growth. The US President, who has consistently advocated accelerating AI development, has favoured a relatively light regulatory approach to the rapidly expanding technology sector despite growing concerns about its potential risks.

Trump also said the United States was "thriving like it has never thrived before", highlighting the country's economic performance. "The United States has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years, and we continue to work to promote growth and stability, sovereignty, prosperity and peace throughout this region," he said, as reported by BBC.

Xi announces $20 million for Asia-Pacific cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who addressed the plenary session before Trump, announced that China would spend $20 million to promote cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region. Xi called for inclusive development, free trade, diverse economies and stronger cooperation in data governance.

He said China would establish a Centre for Asia-Pacific Community Studies in Shenzhen to undertake policy research and provide intellectual support for regional cooperation. Beijing will also establish cooperation institutions focusing on digital technology, clean energy and green growth, he added.

Xi said China was committed to working with all parties to advance development and cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Putin calls Russia an integral part of Asia-Pacific

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also addressed the gathering, described Russia as an "integral part" of the Asia-Pacific region and expressed Moscow's interest in building constructive partnerships with regional economies. According to Russian state news agency Tass, Putin said Russia remained open to the world and was strengthening its economy.

He also highlighted Russia's contribution to the region through supplies of grain and fertilisers, while expressing readiness to share its expertise in artificial intelligence and technology with regional partners. Putin also voiced support for APEC's final communiqué.

What is expected from the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting?

The proposed trilateral discussions are expected to draw significant international attention, given the leaders' influence over global security, trade and diplomacy. The Ukraine and Iran conflicts, nuclear proliferation, trade disputes and developments in artificial intelligence are among the issues believed to be on the agenda. The meeting is also being viewed as an important diplomatic opportunity for Putin, particularly amid Russia's strained relations with several Western countries.

For Xi, hosting the high-profile gathering offers an opportunity to underline China's growing influence and its ambitions to strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific region. Trump is also scheduled to hold a separate bilateral meeting with Putin on Thursday.

The APEC summit is continuing, with further developments and statements from the leaders expected as the high-profile diplomatic engagements unfold.

(More updates to follow)