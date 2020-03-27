'Any acts of terrorism are unjustifiable': UNSC condemns attack on Kabul Gurudwara

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday condemned the attack conducted by terrorist outfit ISIS on the Dharamshala Sikh Gurudwara on March 26 in Afghanistan's capital Kabul in the Shor Bazar area which led to the death of at least 27 people.

The Council expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished for a full recovery to those who were injured in the incident. It also stated that terrorism in all its forms is a threat to international peace and security.

In an official statement, the world body also underlined that perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these acts of terrorism should be held accountable so that justice can be delivered, and asked all the states to cooperate with Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities regarding the matter.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," the statement read.

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar expressed deep concern on reports of blasts. "Deeply concerned at the blasts reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul," the minister said in a tweet, adding, "Our embassy has been in touch with Kabul security authorities. Have asked them to ensure adequate security on-site as well as the safe return of families to their homes thereafter."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday expressed his condolences to those killed in the terror attack at the gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan.

This is the deadliest attack since a peace deal was signed between the US and Taliban in Doha on February 29 this year, where the US agreed to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.