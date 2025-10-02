Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

Two Jews were killed in a mass-stabbing outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “horrific” antisemitic attack, while police confirmed the suspect was shot after armed officers responded.

In what may be called an act of antisemitism, twoJews were killed in an incident of mass stabbing near a synagogue in the British city of Manchester. It occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Confirming the attack, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that the attack was made at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Crumpsall. The armed officers responded and shot the alleged offender. Taking to X, the GMP said in a statement, "There are currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds."

Keir Starmer condemns synagogue attack

Calling the attack "horrific," Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned it and said in a statement, "I'm appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific."He added, "My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders." Calling it a major event, the North West Ambulance Service said that the resources had been dispatched and staff were working closely with other emergency services. Urging calm, Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, told BBC Radio, "The immediate danger appears to be over, and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly."

Two killed

Confirming the death of two persons, the police said, "A third person, a man believed to be the offender, was shot by GMP Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased." The GMP added, "A large number of people worshipping at the synagogue at the time of the incident were held inside while the immediate area was made safe but have since been evacuated."

King Charles 'deeply shocked'

King Charles III said that he and Queen Camilla were "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear about the attack in Manchester. He said in a statement, "Especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community. He added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident, and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is flying back from the European Political Community gathering in Copenhagen early. He has been briefed in the last few minutes in the Danish capital and will return home shortly.