Anti-Iran protest in US: Truck hits protestors in Los Angeles, several injured

A U-Haul truck crashed into a crowd of protesters participating in an anti-Iranian regime protest in the Westwood area of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured. The incident occurred outside the Wilshire Federal Building, where thousands of people had gathered to show solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran.
The protest, which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time, was one of several held globally to voice opposition to the Iranian government.
The truck's sudden movement into the crowd sparked chaos and panic among the protesters. According to eyewitnesses, the truck bore political messaging linked to Iran's history, including a slogan that read, "No shah, no regime. USA: Don’t repeat 1953, no mullah," a reference to the US-backed 1953 coup that overthrew Iran's then prime minister and restored the shah to power. The message suggests that the driver, or those responsible for the truck, were attempting to make a statement about US involvement in Iranian politics.
Police responded quickly to the scene, removing a man from the U-Haul truck and placing him into custody. As officers escorted him away, several protesters attempted to strike him, including with flag poles, before police intervened to protect him. The truck's windshield was shattered, with broken glass visible on the roadway, while the trailer attached to the vehicle appeared to be empty with its rear door open.
WATCH: Protesters clash with police in Los Angeles after man drove truck into crowd https://t.co/21TtAZ6f1c pic.twitter.com/wuNdF9k2GA— Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 12, 2026
Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, but it remains unclear whether the driver intentionally drove into the crowd or panicked amidst the demonstration. The rally was held in solidarity with protests in Iran, which US-based activists say have resulted in more than 500 deaths during violent crackdowns. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and security of protesters and the potential for further unrest.
The protest in Los Angeles was one of several held globally to voice opposition to the Iranian government and its actions. The incident has sparked outrage among protesters, who are demanding justice and accountability for those responsible. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging witnesses to come forward to provide information about the incident.