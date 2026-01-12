FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran Protests: Donald Trump claims Persian nation seeks...as death toll rises above 500; Reza Pahlavi calls for nationwide...

Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper bags Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence, creates history being 'youngest actor' to win 3 acclodes, including...

Anti-Iran protest in US: Truck hits protestors in Los Angeles, several injured

Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba', linked for her divorce with Jay Bhanushali, he's working with Salman Khan as...

UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force amid protests, says 'Respect freedom of...'

Bank Holiday on January 12: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for unity, urges combined forces of Europe, US to stop Putin's 'madness': 'Russia must be...'

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Delhi-Dehradun-Haridwar route to get boost with THIS new 6-lane highway, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, January 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out couple goals with their gesture | Viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper bags Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence, creates history being 'youngest actor' to win 3 acclodes, including...

Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper bags Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out couple goals with their gesture | Viral video

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out cou

Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport for over 15 hours due to...

Who is Sangram Patil? Modi critic NRI YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

HomeWorld

WORLD

Anti-Iran protest in US: Truck hits protestors in Los Angeles, several injured

Police responded quickly to the scene, removing a man from the U-Haul truck and placing him into custody. As officers escorted him away, several protesters attempted to strike him, including with flag poles, before police intervened to protect him.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 08:19 AM IST

Anti-Iran protest in US: Truck hits protestors in Los Angeles, several injured
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A U-Haul truck crashed into a crowd of protesters participating in an anti-Iranian regime protest in the Westwood area of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured. The incident occurred outside the Wilshire Federal Building, where thousands of people had gathered to show solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran.

The protest, which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time, was one of several held globally to voice opposition to the Iranian government.

"No shah, no regime" message on truck

The truck's sudden movement into the crowd sparked chaos and panic among the protesters. According to eyewitnesses, the truck bore political messaging linked to Iran's history, including a slogan that read, "No shah, no regime. USA: Don’t repeat 1953, no mullah," a reference to the US-backed 1953 coup that overthrew Iran's then prime minister and restored the shah to power. The message suggests that the driver, or those responsible for the truck, were attempting to make a statement about US involvement in Iranian politics.

Driver taken into custody amid angry protests

Police responded quickly to the scene, removing a man from the U-Haul truck and placing him into custody. As officers escorted him away, several protesters attempted to strike him, including with flag poles, before police intervened to protect him. The truck's windshield was shattered, with broken glass visible on the roadway, while the trailer attached to the vehicle appeared to be empty with its rear door open.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, but it remains unclear whether the driver intentionally drove into the crowd or panicked amidst the demonstration. The rally was held in solidarity with protests in Iran, which US-based activists say have resulted in more than 500 deaths during violent crackdowns. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and security of protesters and the potential for further unrest.

Protesters voice outrage 

The protest in Los Angeles was one of several held globally to voice opposition to the Iranian government and its actions. The incident has sparked outrage among protesters, who are demanding justice and accountability for those responsible. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging witnesses to come forward to provide information about the incident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran Protests: Donald Trump claims Persian nation seeks...as death toll rises above 500; Reza Pahlavi calls for nationwide...
Iran Protests: Donald Trump claims Persian nation seeks...as death toll rises ab
Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper bags Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence, creates history being 'youngest actor' to win 3 acclodes, including...
Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper bags Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence
Anti-Iran protest in US: Truck hits protestors in Los Angeles, several injured
Anti-Iran protest in US: Truck hits protestors in Los Angeles, several injured
Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba', linked for her divorce with Jay Bhanushali, he's working with Salman Khan as...
Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba'
UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force amid protests, says 'Respect freedom of...'
UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges Iran to refrain from unnecessary use of force
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement