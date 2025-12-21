Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh community's Nagar Kirtan in Auckland, raises slogans, 'This is our land...', WATCH

A Sikh religious processions in South Auckland was disrupted on Saturday after a group of protesters linked to a Christian fundamentalist organization. Around 30 to 50 members of a group, who called themselves as 'True Patriots of NZ' blocked the route of a Sikh 'Nagar Kirtan.'

In another 'anti-India' protest, a Sikh religious processions in South Auckland was disrupted on Saturday after a group of protesters linked to a Christian fundamentalist organization. Around 30 to 50 members of a group, who called themselves as 'True Patriots of NZ' blocked the route of a Sikh 'Nagar Kirtan' on Great South Road while they were returning from a Gurudwara.

Who were the protesters?

The protesters were associated with h Destiny Church led by controversial religious and political figure Brian Tamaki. To disrupt the Nagar Kirtan, the protesters performed a haka and chanted religious slogans, 'This is New Zealand, not India' and 'Keep NZ, NZ.' They also linked arms and chanted phrases such as “One true God” and “Jesus."

The protesters wore blue shirts with slogans including “Kiwis First” and “True Patriot,” while accusing multiculturalism and immigration of threatening New Zealand’s identity.

The videos from the protest are widely circulating on social media, with Police seen in between the confrontations of two groups.According to police, the Sikh procession had been proceeding peacefully when the protesters attempted to obstruct its movement around 2 pm.

What did the two groups said?

While controversial religious figure Brian Tamaki defended the demonstration, claiming it was non-violent. He said the protest was intended to “send a clear message” opposing immigration and multiculturalism. He wrote, “THIS IS OUR LAND. THIS IS OUR STAND… KEEP NZ, NZ.”

On the other hand, Sikh community representatives said the procession, which began at Gurdwara Nanaksar Thath Ishar Darbar in Māngere, was conducted peacefully and without provocation. A Sikh leader said, “Our priority was maintaining peace and respecting the law."