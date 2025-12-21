FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC Points Table 2025-26: Australia tighten grip on No.1 spot after Ashes win; where do India and Pakistan stand?

Kiara Advani FIRST look out from Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’ fans spot Harley Quinn vibes

Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh community's Nagar Kirtan in Auckland, raises slogans, 'This is our land...', WATCH

Indian TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain slams Shilpa Shinde over remarks on 'Bhabhiji Ghar per hai' actress Shubhangi Atre, says 'decency...'

Who is IAS Pratibha Singh? IAS officer who is married to IPS Aditya Langeh, she fell in love with him during...

Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, full List of prominent names

Anil Kapoor credits Feroz Khan for success of Welcome, admits Akshay Kumar-starrer was stuck, and late actor saved movie: 'Picutre yehi ruk jaati'

Dhurandhar casting director on Akshaye Khanna's reaction after hearing film's script, what makes him bigger than any stars: 'Woh aise logon mein se nahi hain jo...'

Do you know how much Lionel Messi earned from his GOAT India Tour? Organiser spills the beans

'Needed someone to...': KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar reason behind picking Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WTC Points Table 2025-26: Australia tighten grip on No.1 spot after Ashes win; where do India and Pakistan stand?

WTC Points Table 2025-26: Australia tighten grip on No.1 spot after Ashes win

Kiara Advani FIRST look out from Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’ fans spot Harley Quinn vibes

Kiara Advani FIRST look out from Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’ fans

Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh community's Nagar Kirtan in Auckland, raises slogans, 'This is our land...', WATCH

Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh com

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeWorld

WORLD

Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh community's Nagar Kirtan in Auckland, raises slogans, 'This is our land...', WATCH

A Sikh religious processions in South Auckland was disrupted on Saturday after a group of protesters linked to a Christian fundamentalist organization. Around 30 to 50 members of a group, who called themselves as 'True Patriots of NZ' blocked the route of a Sikh 'Nagar Kirtan.'

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 03:15 PM IST

Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh community's Nagar Kirtan in Auckland, raises slogans, 'This is our land...', WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In another 'anti-India' protest, a Sikh religious processions in South Auckland was disrupted on Saturday after a group of protesters linked to a Christian fundamentalist organization. Around 30 to 50 members of a group, who called themselves as 'True Patriots of NZ' blocked the route of a Sikh 'Nagar Kirtan' on Great South Road while they were returning from a Gurudwara.

Who were the protesters?

The protesters were associated with h Destiny Church led by controversial religious and political figure Brian Tamaki. To disrupt the Nagar Kirtan, the protesters performed a haka and chanted religious slogans, 'This is New Zealand, not India' and 'Keep NZ, NZ.' They also linked arms and chanted phrases such as “One true God” and “Jesus."

The protesters wore blue shirts with slogans including “Kiwis First” and “True Patriot,” while accusing multiculturalism and immigration of threatening New Zealand’s identity.

The videos from the protest are widely circulating on social media, with Police seen in between the confrontations of two groups.According to police, the Sikh procession had been proceeding peacefully when the protesters attempted to obstruct its movement around 2 pm. 

What did the two groups said?

While controversial religious figure Brian Tamaki defended the demonstration, claiming it was non-violent. He said the protest was intended to “send a clear message” opposing immigration and multiculturalism. He wrote, “THIS IS OUR LAND. THIS IS OUR STAND… KEEP NZ, NZ.”

On the other hand, Sikh community representatives said the procession, which began at Gurdwara Nanaksar Thath Ishar Darbar in Māngere, was conducted peacefully and without provocation. A Sikh leader said,  “Our priority was maintaining peace and respecting the law."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh community's Nagar Kirtan in Auckland, raises slogans, 'This is our land...', WATCH
Anti-India protest in New Zealand? 'True Patriots of NZ' group disrupts Sikh com
Indian TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain slams Shilpa Shinde over remarks on 'Bhabhiji Ghar per hai' actress Shubhangi Atre, says 'decency...'
Indian TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain slams Shilpa Shinde over remarks
Who is IAS Pratibha Singh? IAS officer who is married to IPS Aditya Langeh, she fell in love with him during...
Who is IAS Pratibha Singh? IAS officer who is married to IPS Aditya Langeh...
Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew and Michael Jackson, full List of prominent names
Epstein Files Released: From Clinton and Trump to Prince Andrew, full list here
Anil Kapoor credits Feroz Khan for success of Welcome, admits Akshay Kumar-starrer was stuck, and late actor saved movie: 'Picutre yehi ruk jaati'
Anil credits Feroz Khan for success of Welcome, admits Akshay-starrer was...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement