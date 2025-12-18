Anti-India protest in Bangladesh: Scuffles break out between Pro-Yunus groups and authorities, India shuts down....

Protesters marched towards the Indian High Commisision was taken out in Dhaka to demand the return of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled during and after last year’s July uprising.

Protesters marched towards the Indian High Commisision was taken out in Dhaka to demand the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled during and after last year’s July uprising. As a result, India shut down visa centres at two locations in Bangladesh, according to a report published by Firstpost. On Wednesday, the protesters attempted to march towards Indian diplomatic missions in multiple Bangladeshi cities amid anti-India sentiments.



Ahead of the upcoming election in Bangladesh in February next year, the demonstration started from Rampura bridge, but it was halted by police to prevent any security breach. According to reports, Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Rajshahi and Khulna were closed after Protesters reportedly clashed with police.



(This is developing story)