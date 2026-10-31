Anti-India forces to destabilise Bangladesh again? PM faces massive protest amid 'Dilli na Dhaka' slogan

Anti-India slogans 'Dilli na Dhaka' return in Dhaka as NCP chief Nahid Islam leads protest against PM Tarique Rahman over power crisis, inflation, fuel shortage.

Anti-India slogans once again echoed in Dhaka as protests returned to Bangladesh, this time targeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman over rising prices, a prolonged power crisis and fuel shortages.

On Friday, National Citizen Party convener Nahid Islam, known for his anti-India rhetoric, led a mass rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka that drew a massive crowd and demanded the resignation of the Home and Energy ministers.

'Dilli Na Dhaka' chant at Dhaka rally

The rally was not limited to domestic issues. Videos circulating on social media show NCP leaders raising the slogan "Dilli na Dhaka", with thousands responding "Dhaka, Dhaka".

The agitation was also attended by radical NCP MP Hasnat Abdullah, who last year threatened to "cut off" India's Seven Sisters.

Addressing the crowd, Nahid invoked the usual rhetoric of India conspiring against Bangladesh. "The current government will not be able to protect Bangladesh from India's conspiracies," he said, according to Prothom Alo.

He also raised alleged border killings and claimed Muslims were being persecuted in Assam and West Bengal, and that there were plans to demolish mosques in Delhi, without offering any evidence.

Ganga Water Treaty flashpoint

The NCP chief also warned that if the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty was not renegotiated fairly, people would take to the streets again. "This time, we will not compromise even an inch on our rightful share," he said.

The 30-year-old treaty, which governs sharing of Ganga waters at the Farakka Barrage during the lean season from January 1 to May 31, expires in December this year. Bangladesh's Water Resources Minister has pressed for a new treaty by December 12. The river, known as Padma in Bangladesh, is a lifeline for nearly one-third of the population.

Power crisis, inflation fuel anger

The latest unrest comes amid a deepening economic crisis. Over the past few months, a gas and energy crisis has hit Bangladesh amid Middle East turmoil. The country imports over 90% of its oil and 30% of its gas.

Several parts have reported excessive power outages hitting garment factories. Inflation has remained high at around 8.5% in 2026, with World Bank data showing 2.1 million additional people living in poverty compared to last year.

NCP MP Akhter Hossen questioned why LPG costs Rs 1,000 in Kolkata but more than double in Bangladesh. "Does the Iran war not affect Kolkata? The Energy Minister must answer," he said.

Much of the anger was directed at PM Rahman. "Tarique Rahman came from London to Dhaka with a plan on how to establish corruption, looting, extortion, terrorism and occupation. We ousted one autocrat, and now we are witnessing the rise of a new one," Nahid said, warning of besieging the PM's residence if ministers did not step down.