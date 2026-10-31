FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir Kapoor lauds director: 'You do feel bad when someone...'

Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir reacts

Cheteshwar Pujara predicts end of road for Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs, picks THIS player as successor

Cheteshwar Pujara predicts end of road for Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs

After Arnab, another cyclone brewing up over Bay of Bengal? Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal to get devastated?

After Arnab, another cyclone brewing up over Bay of Bengal?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Anti-India forces to destabilise Bangladesh again? PM faces massive protest amid 'Dilli na Dhaka' slogan

Anti-India slogans 'Dilli na Dhaka' return in Dhaka as NCP chief Nahid Islam leads protest against PM Tarique Rahman over power crisis, inflation, fuel shortage.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Anti-India forces to destabilise Bangladesh again? PM faces massive protest amid 'Dilli na Dhaka' slogan
Bangladesh Protest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anti-India slogans once again echoed in Dhaka as protests returned to Bangladesh, this time targeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman over rising prices, a prolonged power crisis and fuel shortages.

On Friday, National Citizen Party convener Nahid Islam, known for his anti-India rhetoric, led a mass rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka that drew a massive crowd and demanded the resignation of the Home and Energy ministers.

'Dilli Na Dhaka' chant at Dhaka rally

The rally was not limited to domestic issues. Videos circulating on social media show NCP leaders raising the slogan "Dilli na Dhaka", with thousands responding "Dhaka, Dhaka". 

The agitation was also attended by radical NCP MP Hasnat Abdullah, who last year threatened to "cut off" India's Seven Sisters.

Addressing the crowd, Nahid invoked the usual rhetoric of India conspiring against Bangladesh. "The current government will not be able to protect Bangladesh from India's conspiracies," he said, according to Prothom Alo. 

He also raised alleged border killings and claimed Muslims were being persecuted in Assam and West Bengal, and that there were plans to demolish mosques in Delhi, without offering any evidence.

Ganga Water Treaty flashpoint

The NCP chief also warned that if the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty was not renegotiated fairly, people would take to the streets again. "This time, we will not compromise even an inch on our rightful share," he said.

The 30-year-old treaty, which governs sharing of Ganga waters at the Farakka Barrage during the lean season from January 1 to May 31, expires in December this year. Bangladesh's Water Resources Minister has pressed for a new treaty by December 12. The river, known as Padma in Bangladesh, is a lifeline for nearly one-third of the population.

Power crisis, inflation fuel anger

The latest unrest comes amid a deepening economic crisis. Over the past few months, a gas and energy crisis has hit Bangladesh amid Middle East turmoil. The country imports over 90% of its oil and 30% of its gas.

Several parts have reported excessive power outages hitting garment factories. Inflation has remained high at around 8.5% in 2026, with World Bank data showing 2.1 million additional people living in poverty compared to last year.

NCP MP Akhter Hossen questioned why LPG costs Rs 1,000 in Kolkata but more than double in Bangladesh. "Does the Iran war not affect Kolkata? The Energy Minister must answer," he said.

Much of the anger was directed at PM Rahman. "Tarique Rahman came from London to Dhaka with a plan on how to establish corruption, looting, extortion, terrorism and occupation. We ousted one autocrat, and now we are witnessing the rise of a new one," Nahid said, warning of besieging the PM's residence if ministers did not step down.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir Kapoor lauds director: 'You do feel bad when someone...'
Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir reacts
1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing From Rolls: CM Yogi flags gaps in SIR, asks BJP workers to stay vigilant
1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing From Rolls: CM Yogi flags gaps in SIR
Cheteshwar Pujara predicts end of road for Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs, picks THIS player as successor
Cheteshwar Pujara predicts end of road for Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs
After Arnab, another cyclone brewing up over Bay of Bengal? Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal to get devastated?
After Arnab, another cyclone brewing up over Bay of Bengal?
Sanjay Gupta death: Kajol, Raveena Tandon mourn filmmaker's demise, Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy arrive at his residence for funeral
Sanjay Gupta death: Kajol, Raveena, Fardeen, Ronit mourn filmmaker's demise
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement