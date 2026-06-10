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Anti-immigration protest rocks Belfast, demonstrators set cars, buildings on fire | Watch

Widespread protests and violence disturbed the capital of Northern Ireland as agitators spilled the streets with slogans protesting immigration. Cars, buildings and private properties were set on fire during the demonstrations.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

Anti-immigration protest rocks Belfast, demonstrators set cars, buildings on fire | Watch
Protestors in Belfast set cars, buildings ablaze agitating against immigration
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Belfast witnessed widespread violence amid nationals protesting immigration as they set ablaze buildings, cars and properties said to be linked to migrants. This is seen as a retaliation to a stabbing incident, a graphic video of which was widely shared on social media. 

Violence triggered amid protest

Many visuals of the protest showed anti-immigration supporters marching in the streets propelled by far-right activists who urged them for coming out on streets to protest. The agitation led to sudden break out of violence. 

As the violence grew, youths, wearing masks, surrounded various spots across the city, setting a Glider bus on fire on Newtownards Road in East Belfast, and also ablazing cars near Shankill Road and in Newtownabbey. Visuals further showed protesters setting fire to homes of immigrants, forcing residents to flee.

Around 100 men, including a huge crowd of teenagers, reportedly kicked in doors and broke windows of homes on a street in East Belfast, as per a BBC report.

According to eyewitnesses, what they  described suggest chaos and utter violence on residential streets. “Cars were set alight on the road, which caught fire to my house, but masked men were bashing down doors,” a resident of Lendrick Street in East Belfast told BBC News.

“By 7:30 pm (18:30 GMT) they started (a) fire in the bins...we heard police cars and sirens,” a resident told AFP. “More and more people started coming, they started throwing petrol bombs. Suddenly the fire started going...we had smoke inside the building...fire people came in and they said ‘go down’.”

Call for protest

Anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who calls himself Tommy Robinson, posted a video on social media calling the attacker an “invader” and made calls for protest. Tech giant Elon Musk in his reaction to the incident condemned the attack and shared a list of areas in the city where the protests were scheduled to take place.

“Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!” he said in a post on X.

Why are people protesting?

The protests followed police action against a 30-year-old Sudanese man accused of attempted murder in relation to a North Belfast attack that shocked the community and left one person critically injured.

 

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