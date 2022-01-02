Antarctica COVID-19 outbreak: 16 of 25 scientists at remote research station test positive

As COVID-19 cases surge across the world, the Antarctic research station has also not been spared. More than half of the scientists at a remote Belgian Antarctic research station have been infected with COVID-19 and are in isolation.

But what is alarming is that the cases have come up despite all staff members in the research station being fully vaccinated and all tested negative before joining the research station which is based in one of the world's remotest regions.

The Princess Elizabeth Polar Station reported that 16 of the 25 crew have caught the virus since the first reported case on December 14. According to officials, cases remain mild so far. The first positive cases were reported seven days after some new members of crew arrived.

The affected crew members have been placed in isolation but still the virus managed to infect at least half of the people at the station. Staff arriving at the station are required to be vaccinated and tested for the virus. There are two emergency doctors at the station.

It this is not the first time research stations in Antarctica have been affected by the pandemic. Last year, several Chilean military personnel at Bernardo O'Higgins research station in Antarctica were infected with the COVID-19 virus.