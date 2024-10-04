Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Answer is...': Will US President Joe Biden back Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear programme sites?

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Meet Maya Tata, likely heir to India's leading business empire, she is Ratan Tata's...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

'Scariest moment of...': Hiker claims he spotted 'Bigfoot' on camera, internet reacts, WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Meet Maya Tata, likely heir to India's leading business empire, she is Ratan Tata's...

Meet Maya Tata, likely heir to India's leading business empire, she is Ratan Tata's...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

Impressive educational qualification of Aishwarya Rai

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer reveals secret to looking young and fit at 54

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer reveals secret to looking young and fit at 54

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

HomeWorld

World

'Answer is...': Will US President Joe Biden back Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear programme sites?

The US and allies are scrambling to keep the West Asia conflict —sparked by Iran-backed Hamas militants’ in Gaza’s October 7 attack on Israel — from spreading further. They are urging Israel to show restraint as it weighs retaliation against Iran for Tuesday’s attack.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 09:05 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Answer is...': Will US President Joe Biden back Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear programme sites?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will not support an Israeli strike on sites related to Tehran’s nuclear programme in response to Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

“The answer is no,” Biden told reporters when asked if he would support such retaliation after Iran fired about 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday.

Biden’s comments came after he and fellow G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK spoke by telephone about coordinating new sanctions against Iran. The US and allies are scrambling to keep the West Asia conflict —sparked by Iran-backed Hamas militants’ in Gaza’s October 7 attack on Israel — from spreading further. They are urging Israel to show restraint as it weighs retaliation against Iran for Tuesday’s attack.

Israel is now carrying out what it has described as limited ground operations across its northern border with Lebanon to dig out Hezbollah, another Iran-backed group, after carrying out a series of massive air strikes that killed the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Last month, thousands of explosives hidden in pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated, killing dozens of people and maiming thousands, including many civilians.

Israel is widely believed to be behind the attack.

Biden stated his opposition to Israel hitting Iranian nuclear facilities as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighed a range of options in how to respond to Tuesday’s attack. It was the second such attack by Iran on Israel in less than six months.

Israel’s choices range from a largely symbolic strike — similar to how Israel responded after Iran launched a barrage of missiles and attack drones in April — to hitting oil facilities and other infrastructure. Targeting Iran’s controversial nuclear programme is seen as perhaps the most provocative action that Israel could take.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film is NOT a box office bomb, crosses Rs 300 crore mark

Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film is NOT a box office bomb, crosses Rs 300 crore mark

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

Jay Patel’s Navratri Homecoming: A Hollywood producer returns to Gujarat’s heartbeat

Jay Patel’s Navratri Homecoming: A Hollywood producer returns to Gujarat’s heartbeat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement