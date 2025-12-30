CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here
Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks
Mira Rajput raises Dubai's temperature in all-black outfit, elevated by timeless bag, ses viral pics
The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill; Meet voices behind iconic characters
Radhika Merchant sets bridesmaid goals in Sabyasachi saree, diamond-emerald jewellery at Jamnagar wedding
8th Pay Commission Update: Who will get the maximum salary hike after January 1, 2026?
India slams China after criticism over Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan: 'Cinematic expression is...'
Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan is charging Rs 100 crore more than Chitrangda Singh's fees? Here's what we know
Raihan Vadra’s fiancé Aviva Baig’s mother Nandita Baig once did THIS for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, know all about their little-known bond
Who is Isa Guha? Former English cricketer who gets awarded with King's New Year Honours
WORLD
Both the victim and the accused were members of Ansar -- a government paramilitary force under the Bangladeshi ministry of home affairs. The incident comes after the mob lynching of two Hindu youths in the neighbouring country in recent days. Here are more details.
A 40-year-old Hindu man, Bajendra Biswas, was allegedly shot dead by a colleague in Bhaluka sub-district of Bangladesh's Mymensingh, news agency ANI reported citing local media. Police have arrested one Noman Mia for the killing, the report added. Both the victim and the accused were members of Ansar -- a paramilitary force under the Bangladeshi ministry of home affairs. The incident comes after the mob lynching of two Hindu youths in the neighbouring country in recent days.
As per the report, the incident took place on Monday (December 29) around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in Mehrabari area of the sub-district. The deceased Ansar member Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar sub-district. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area in Sunamganj district. At the time of the incident, Mia and Biswas were sitting together, and a shot was fired from the shotgun in Mia's possession, seriously injuring the victim in his left thigh, the report said.
Biswas' colleagues rushed him to the Upazila Health Complex, where a doctor declared him dead. "Confirming the matter, APC Md Azahar Ali, an Ansar member on duty with the Labib Group and an eyewitness to the incident, said that at the time of the incident, Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together in his room. Suddenly, Noman Mia pressed the shotgun against Bajendra Das's thigh and said, 'Shall I shoot?' and then fired. After that, Noman fled the scene. He also stated that he did not see any argument or dispute between them prior to the incident," RTV Online reported. Police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident. The victim's body has been sent to the morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, and legal proceedings are underway.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).