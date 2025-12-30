FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks

WORLD

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks

Both the victim and the accused were members of Ansar -- a government paramilitary force under the Bangladeshi ministry of home affairs. The incident comes after the mob lynching of two Hindu youths in the neighbouring country in recent days. Here are more details.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 06:39 PM IST

The incident comes after the lynching of two Hindu youths in the country in recent days.
A 40-year-old Hindu man, Bajendra Biswas, was allegedly shot dead by a colleague in Bhaluka sub-district of Bangladesh's Mymensingh, news agency ANI reported citing local media. Police have arrested one Noman Mia for the killing, the report added. Both the victim and the accused were members of Ansar -- a paramilitary force under the Bangladeshi ministry of home affairs. The incident comes after the mob lynching of two Hindu youths in the neighbouring country in recent days.

As per the report, the incident took place on Monday (December 29) around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in Mehrabari area of the sub-district. The deceased Ansar member Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar sub-district. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area in Sunamganj district. At the time of the incident, Mia and Biswas were sitting together, and a shot was fired from the shotgun in Mia's possession, seriously injuring the victim in his left thigh, the report said.

Biswas' colleagues rushed him to the Upazila Health Complex, where a doctor declared him dead. "Confirming the matter, APC Md Azahar Ali, an Ansar member on duty with the Labib Group and an eyewitness to the incident, said that at the time of the incident, Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together in his room. Suddenly, Noman Mia pressed the shotgun against Bajendra Das's thigh and said, 'Shall I shoot?' and then fired. After that, Noman fled the scene. He also stated that he did not see any argument or dispute between them prior to the incident," RTV Online reported. Police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident. The victim's body has been sent to the morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, and legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

