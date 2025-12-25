Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh days after Dipu Chandra Das' killing; here's what police said

The incident comes just days after the brutal mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh city over allegations of insulting Islam -- which has escalated tensions between India and its neighbour.

A young man from the Hindu community was lynched in Rajbari district of Bangladesh over an alleged extortion attempt, reports said. The victim, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by a mob in Hosendanga village in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district on Wednesday (December 24) after he allegedly demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a resident of the village, according to a report by The Daily Star newspaper. The incident comes just days after the brutal mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu man, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh city over allegations of insulting Islam.

What happened in Rajbari?

As per the report, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said the incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday in Hosendanga. Locals claim Mondal was part of a criminal gang and had long been involved in extortion and other criminal activities. The incident took place after Mondal and other members of his gang allegedly went to Islam's house and demanded extortion money. Islam and his family reportedly raised alarm, following which village residents rushed to the spot. While Mondal's accomplices managed to flee, he was caught and thrashed by the locals. He was later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

India-Bangladesh ties hit

The incident comes just days after the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker in Mymensingh. Das was beaten to death over alleged blasphemy, after which his body was tied to a tree and set on fire. Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, condemned the incident and promised action. But it has worsened relations between India and the neighbouring nation, which have been sour since a student-led uprising led to the ouster of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in Delhi.