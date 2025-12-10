Another earthquake hit Japan's Hokkaido region days after 7.6 magnitude tremors, tsunami warning

Elon Musk signals push for Starlink’s entry in India, says looking forward to...
WORLD
Another powerful earthquake hit Japan days after a 7.5 magnitude tremors rocked the Southeast Asian country. On Wednesday, the country experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, making this the third such calamity disturbing the nation. The quake hit the country's northern region, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake occurred at a depth of 57 km and less than 48 hours after the previous earthquake of 7.5-magnitude tremor late Monday, which led to widespread evacuation orders and tsunami warnings. There are no reports of any major damage or casualties, meanwhile, emergency teams have been deployed to monitor the situation as the region is continuously experiencing aftershocks from the previous earthquake. This time, no tsunami warning has been issued.
The shocks were mainly felt in eastern Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.
After Monday's quake, Japanese authorities issued an uncommon warning on Wednesday morning, alerting the public to the heightened risk of a 'megaquake' striking the northern coast of Japan within the next week.