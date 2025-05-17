Following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 - which resulted in 26 killings - ties between India and Pakistan turned sour.

Following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 - which resulted in 26 killings - ties between India and Pakistan turned sour. New Delhi took strong countermeasures to curb cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan, includling shutting Attari-Wagah border, suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT), suspension of Pak advisors and halting trade with the neighbouring country.

Now, India is keeping a close eye on the imports from the UAE, Iran and other gulf nations, in order to prevent indirect entry of Pakistani goods into the Indian territory. As per a report by Times of India, officials have intensified verification of import labels and origin criteria for products from these nations arriving on Indian soil.

Notably, India previously raised concerns with the UAE regarding the entry of Pakistani dates into the country - which significantly violated the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

In a conversation with Economic Times, an official stated that imports via transshipment centres like the UAE and certain countries are under close watch for Pakistani products given the rules of origin are the standard for establishing a product's national source and corresponding duty benefits.

On May 2, New Delhi had imposed a complete ban on importing or transporting goods that originate from or are exported through Pakistan. "This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the government of India", the commerce and industry ministry had said in an official statement.