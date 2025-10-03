Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead

After a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned during a Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, another accident in MP's Panna district occurred on the same day during Dussehra celebrations. A SUV ramped into a Durga idol immersion.

After a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned during a Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, killing 11 and injuring several people, another accident in MP's Panna district occurred on the same day during Dussehra celebrations. A SUV ramped into a Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, killing 2.

Two dead, Driver arrested

Two people were dead and dozen of people, mostly children sustained injuries, as PTI reported. The accident took place on Thursday around 8.30 pm in Pawai area of Panna. Injured people were rushed to the hospital, where two of them succumbed to injureis, The deceased were identified as Rakesh Patel (36) and Purushottam Patel (38). Po'ice has launched a probe into the accident. Police has arrested the SUV driver.

Accident in Khandwa

On the same day at Dussehra, a tractor-trolley plunged into a river while crossing a bridge in Jamli village, Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, during the immersion of Durga idols after Navratri celebrations, that killed 11 people, mostly children. Devotees were riding on the tractor, which consisted of Durga idols from various villages for immersion, he told news agency PTI.