'An open hand instead of a closed fist': Mexican president says he offered friendly ties with Trump on call

Lopez Obrador was set to speak later on Saturday at a rally in the border city of Tijuana, just south of the U.S. city of San Diego.

Source: Reuters |Updated: Jun 09, 2019, 09:30 AM IST

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, offering him friendly ties and a commitment to dialogue, a day after a deal was reached that avoided tariffs on Mexican goods threatened by the U.S. leader.

"I told (Trump) that in Tijuana I will not raise a closed fist, but an open and frank hand," the Mexican president said in a post on Twitter.

