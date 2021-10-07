“An abundance mindset is the first step of abundant life”: Marisa Peer at the Women's Growth Summit

The Women’s Growth Summit, an online women-only summit recently organized by Success Gyan, featured six world-class speakers specializing in personal transformation and growth training with an audience comprising working professionals, businesswomen, trainers as well as home-makers. Conceptualized to help all women achieve success, the Summit was headlined by Marisa Peer, a bestselling author of five books, trainer, and motivational speaker who has been named ‘The Best British Therapist’ by Men’s Health Magazine.

Peer, in her keynote address, said: “Everything in life begins with a belief. Abundance is not about money, it’s about having everything. If you want to have love, relationships, health and wealth, you need to have an abundance mindset. Many people had parents who said - ‘Money doesn’t grow on trees’ or ‘I can’t find money’. Your relationship with money is set as early as when you’re five years old. If you find yourself living in scarcity mentally, question where did that belief come from. If you tell yourself you have an abundant life, as a rule of life, you’d get more.”

Peer is the creator of multi-award-winning Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) which has been referred to as life-changing. She has spent over 30 years working with people including royalty, CEOs, Hollywood actors, and Olympic athletes.

Prachi Mayekar, transformation trainer and a certified master NLP practitioner, shared a mismatch between ‘who you are expected to be’ and ‘who you are born to be’ is why conflict happens. “Many women try to be an orange in public, when they’re actually an apple. Be authentic, be who you are inside. If you want to avoid this conflict, stop being someone you are not. Be compassionate, speak your truth and stand up for yourself. When you know who you are, that’s when everyone else will know who you are, and they will treat and understand you in a different way.”

Dr. Meghana Dikshit, brain performance expert and the founder of De Mantraa shared: “Once you think you cannot do something, your ability to do it is reduced because you’re going into it half-hearted. Women are often scared of their own success as they think it will ruffle feathers around them. Women also need to shed the ‘either-or’ mentality and self-proving beliefs, such as - ‘I can either handle a home or a career.”

Dr. Dikshit also spoke about being mindful of self-critical talk and incorporating more self-improving beliefs in one’s life.

On a similar note, Puja Puneet, life coach and the founder of Life by Design trained the audience in choosing to be responsive instead of reactive, and feeling the emotion in the moment as compared to observing an emotion build up inside you. “You have to create the gap by pausing in the moment and deep breathing. This will help you create the goddess inside you.”

Delving deep into the art of eating, Shiny Surendran, sports and preventive nutritionist, spoke about demystifying nutrition and a self-limiting aspect for many women. “Thin is not always healthy,” she stressed. She mentioned good mood, digestive health, energy levels, supple skin, functional fitness, and hormonal balance as some of the markers of good health.

Detailing ‘The Power Framework’ and sharing that one’s power is limitless, Chinha Raheja, personal impact coach, shared: “Creating a powerful persona is as simple as A-B-C-D. Appearance matters, take your dressing a notch up and don’t be sloppy in how you appear. Behaviour is a reflection of your mindset, values, beliefs, and emotions. Be a better Communicator through your body language. Finally, evaluate your Digital footprint and change it according to what you want your public image to be.”

