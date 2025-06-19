While there are 57 Muslim-majority countries in the world, only one of them currently has nuclear weapons. Globally, there are nine countries recognised as having nuclear arsenals.

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, which has involved heavy missile and drone attacks from both sides, the issue of nuclear weapons has become a topic of global concern. While there are 57 Muslim-majority countries in the world, only one of them currently has nuclear weapons.

Globally, there are nine countries recognised as having nuclear arsenals: Russia, United States, China, France, United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea. Together, these nations hold over 12,000 nuclear warheads, with Russia and the United States accounting for the majority. Among Muslim-majority nations, Pakistan stands alone as the only state with nuclear weapons.

Pakistan joined the ranks of nuclear-armed countries after conducting its first nuclear tests in 1998. As of 2025, estimates suggest Pakistan has around 170 nuclear warheads. Other Muslim-majority countries—including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and others—do not have nuclear weapons.

Despite ongoing international scrutiny, Iran has denied pursuing nuclear weapons, and there is no evidence that any Muslim-majority country other than Pakistan has developed or deployed such arms.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, stating that while he has a plan in place, the outcome remains uncertain.

Trump again refused to say whether he would order a strike on Iran. "I have a plan for everything... anything could happen," he said.

Trump expressed frustration over Iran's decision not to make a deal, stating, "They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them." Trump mentioned that Iran wanted to meet and come to the White House, but his tone suggests uncertainty about the outcome.

He reflected on past negotiations, expressed regret over Iran's missed opportunity to strike a deal, and hinted at the possibility of renewed talks. Trump also underscored the severity of the current crisis, mentioning ongoing meetings and the broader impact of the conflict.

