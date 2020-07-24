Amidst rising tensions, China orders closing down of US consulate in Chengdu

As tensions between United and China escalates, the latter has now ordered the US to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu. The development comes after US ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston, reported South China Morning Post.

The US maintains five consulates on the Chinese mainland - in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Chengdu, and Wuhan - as well as a consulate general for Hong Kong and Macau.

Earlier, The United States had ordered China to close by Friday its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations of massive illegal spying and influence operations in the US.

Slamming the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) amidst escalating US-China tensions, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday said that "distrust and verify" is Washington's new approach towards tackling issues with Beijing.

"The only way to truly change communist China is to act on the basis of what its leaders do, not what they say. (Former) President (Ronald) Reagan dealt with the Soviets on the basis of 'trust but verify.' When it comes to the CCP, I say, 'Distrust and verify'," Pompeo said while speaking on 'Communist China and the Free World's Future' at Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California.

He said that the 'free nations of the world' must come together and bring about change in CCP's behavior in 'creative and assertive ways'.

This comes as tensions rise between the world's two largest economies over several issues, including trade practices, coronavirus, and Chinese aggression in its vicinity.

Moreover, the US has decided to stop WHO's funding, accusing the organisation of being China's puppet. The country further blamed China of concealing information about the deadly virus which has spread across the world, killing millions.