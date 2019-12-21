Amidst impeachment proceedings, US President Trump accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 4

As the proceedings to impeach the United States President continues, Donald Trump has accepted the United States House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address (SOTU) on February 4 next year.

"President Donald Trump has accepted the Speaker's invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020", Sputnik quoted the White House.

Earlier Pelosi wrote a letter to United States President inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 4 next year.

The State of the Union Address is delivered by the President at the beginning of each calendar year in office to inform the nation of its legislative priorities and present an economic report of the nation among various other issues.

Earlier, The Democrat-led House of Representatives passed the abuse of power article of impeachment on a largely party-line 230-197 vote, making Donald Trump the third President of the United States to be impeached by the lower house of the US Congress. The lower House then proceeded with a vote on the second article of impeachment charging him with obstruction of Congress.

Following this, a trial will be held in the Republican-led Senate - a friendlier House for Trump - on whether to convict him and remove him from office. That would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-member Senate, meaning at least 20 Republicans would have to join Democrats in voting against Trump - and none have indicated they will. However, if the upper house, too, convicts him on the charges leveled against him, Donald Trump will be the first President of the United States of America to be removed from office by impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi had initiated the process of impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump after a whistleblower alleged that the US President may have withheld military aid to Ukraine as a means of pressurizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on two counts - firstly, to pursue investigations on Trump's political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and secondly, to float the conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind his 2016 Presidential campaign.