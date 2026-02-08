FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Is Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra based on 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case? Meghna Gulzar reveals truth

Is Kareena, Prithviraj's Daayra based on 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case?

As US-Iran war enters sixth month, Tehran vows 'new strategy' against America after intense exchange

As US-Iran war enters sixth month, Tehran vows 'new strategy' against America

India to host 1st edition of Women’s Champions Trophy: Dates, venue details and tournament format

India to host 1st edition of Women’s Champions Trophy: Dates, venue details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Amid Western outcry, Putin signals to step up Ukraine strikes, strengthen ties with Iran: Report

Putin labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a perpetrator of “state terrorism” following warnings from Kyiv that civilian aircraft lack safety in Russia due to Ukrainian drone activity.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 12:10 AM IST

Amid Western outcry, Putin signals to step up Ukraine strikes, strengthen ties with Iran: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/India)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to execute further strikes against Ukraine while reaffirming backing for Iran amid its ongoing conflict involving the United States, even as European nations escalate pressure on Moscow to suspend its military campaign.

Following the conclusion of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin stated that Russian armed forces received directives to conduct large-scale strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to The New York Times.

He further asserted that Moscow's operations are threatening Kyiv’s agricultural exports and triggering financial pressures, noting, "I’m not saying we’ll collapse the economy there, but it’s a serious challenge for them."

Additionally, Putin labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a perpetrator of “state terrorism” following warnings from Kyiv that civilian aircraft lack safety in Russia due to Ukrainian drone activity.

Declaring that negotiations remain off the table with those engaging in such methods, Putin remarked, "I’d draw attention to the fact that they are the ones asking us to resume negotiations, asking for personal meetings. Negotiations are not conducted with terrorists."

These announcements coincided with mounting appeals from the European Union (EU) and NATO advocating for intensified economic pressure to force a halt to Russian offensives. Amid heightened anxieties surrounding potential threats towards NATO territory, CIA Chief John Ratcliffe undertook a visit to Moscow.

The EU previously indicated preparations for its most expansive sanctions regime targeting approximately 1,600 individuals and entities tied to the Russian military-industrial complex, alongside parallel punitive measures from NATO designed to weaken the Russian economy.

European states additionally targeted vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet utilised for evading oil export restrictions, prompting retaliatory warnings from Moscow concerning European shipping.Germany formally accused Russia of orchestrating a drone attack attempt at Leipzig-Halle Airport, prompting retaliatory actions that included the closure of a Russian consulate.

German interior authorities noted that components recovered from the drone matched equipment deployed by Russia in Ukraine, mirroring incidents observed across other NATO states. Allies including Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Czech Republic subsequently endorsed Germany’s accusations against Moscow.

During the summit, Putin held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, pledging continued solidarity regarding Tehran's defence of its national interests.

The interaction unfolded amid reports indicating Russian intelligence assistance provided to Iran concerning United States assets situated in the Persian Gulf, alongside drone component shipments dispatched via the Caspian Sea following a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Addressing Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Putin stated, "During this difficult time, we are trying to provide you with the assistance you need. We have discussed this with you and are supplying you with the necessary goods."

According to The Financial Times, clandestine Russian backing has aided Iran's development of advanced supersonic cruise missiles since 2023 through a classified initiative designed to supply Tehran with capabilities directed at US aircraft carriers and naval vessels.

Designated as programme C430L, the undertaking utilised specialist Russian missile engineers to assist Iran in establishing ramjet propulsion systems intended to propel cruise missiles at supersonic velocities.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Western outcry, Putin signals to step up Ukraine strikes, strengthen ties with Iran: Report
Amid Western outcry, Putin signals to step up Ukraine strikes, strengthen ties
Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash film is a complete washout, fails to earn even Rs 5 crore
Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash film fails to earn even Rs 5 crore
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film is NOT postponed, makers confirm Dussehra release with new poster
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film is NOT postponed, makers confirm Dussehra release
'Reprehensible vandalism’: India tears into Pakistan over 125-year-old Hindu temple demolition in Narowal
India tears into Pakistan over 125-year-old Hindu temple demolition in Narowal
Uber to layoff 3300 jobs globally, biggest cuts since COVID, check why
Uber to layoff 3300 jobs globally, biggest cuts since COVID, check why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement