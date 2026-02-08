Amid Western outcry, Putin signals to step up Ukraine strikes, strengthen ties with Iran: Report

Putin labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a perpetrator of “state terrorism” following warnings from Kyiv that civilian aircraft lack safety in Russia due to Ukrainian drone activity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to execute further strikes against Ukraine while reaffirming backing for Iran amid its ongoing conflict involving the United States, even as European nations escalate pressure on Moscow to suspend its military campaign.

Following the conclusion of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin stated that Russian armed forces received directives to conduct large-scale strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to The New York Times.

He further asserted that Moscow's operations are threatening Kyiv’s agricultural exports and triggering financial pressures, noting, "I’m not saying we’ll collapse the economy there, but it’s a serious challenge for them."

Additionally, Putin labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a perpetrator of “state terrorism” following warnings from Kyiv that civilian aircraft lack safety in Russia due to Ukrainian drone activity.

Declaring that negotiations remain off the table with those engaging in such methods, Putin remarked, "I’d draw attention to the fact that they are the ones asking us to resume negotiations, asking for personal meetings. Negotiations are not conducted with terrorists."

These announcements coincided with mounting appeals from the European Union (EU) and NATO advocating for intensified economic pressure to force a halt to Russian offensives. Amid heightened anxieties surrounding potential threats towards NATO territory, CIA Chief John Ratcliffe undertook a visit to Moscow.

The EU previously indicated preparations for its most expansive sanctions regime targeting approximately 1,600 individuals and entities tied to the Russian military-industrial complex, alongside parallel punitive measures from NATO designed to weaken the Russian economy.

European states additionally targeted vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet utilised for evading oil export restrictions, prompting retaliatory warnings from Moscow concerning European shipping.Germany formally accused Russia of orchestrating a drone attack attempt at Leipzig-Halle Airport, prompting retaliatory actions that included the closure of a Russian consulate.

German interior authorities noted that components recovered from the drone matched equipment deployed by Russia in Ukraine, mirroring incidents observed across other NATO states. Allies including Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Czech Republic subsequently endorsed Germany’s accusations against Moscow.

During the summit, Putin held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, pledging continued solidarity regarding Tehran's defence of its national interests.

The interaction unfolded amid reports indicating Russian intelligence assistance provided to Iran concerning United States assets situated in the Persian Gulf, alongside drone component shipments dispatched via the Caspian Sea following a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Addressing Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Putin stated, "During this difficult time, we are trying to provide you with the assistance you need. We have discussed this with you and are supplying you with the necessary goods."

According to The Financial Times, clandestine Russian backing has aided Iran's development of advanced supersonic cruise missiles since 2023 through a classified initiative designed to supply Tehran with capabilities directed at US aircraft carriers and naval vessels.

Designated as programme C430L, the undertaking utilised specialist Russian missile engineers to assist Iran in establishing ramjet propulsion systems intended to propel cruise missiles at supersonic velocities.