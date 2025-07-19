Amid visa delays, US faces 70-80% drop in Indian students arrival, THESE countries emerges as better alternatives

Amid Donald Trump administration's strict regulations on the visa, the number of Indian students going to the United States for higher studies has taken a sharp fall this year, which is significantly around 70-80%

Amid Donald Trump administration's strict regulations on the visa, the number of Indian students going to the United States for higher studies has taken a sharp fall this year, which is significantly around 70-80%. This massive drop can be attributed to a freeze in visa appointments and sudden spike in rejection rates.

Visa rejections

Many Indian students who have applied for their visas, are still waiting for the approvals. As per experts, many students start to leave for US by mid-July. However, there have been no update on the US embassy website, and students anxiously are refreshing the website everyday for an open slot. The US embassy in India earlier said that the visa slots wpould be provided in phases. However, the process is confusing for the students, as they often do not receive any confirmation after booking a slot.

Moreover, there have been a major rise in the number of visa rejections this year. Students with strong academic backgrounds, clean social media, documents and finances, are also facing rejections. With no option left, Indian students are now looking for exploring other countries for higher education, including Germany and Canada. Other options are also being explored by students in fear of losing an academic year, waiting for visa approvals by the US.

US Embassy responds

US Consulate General in Hyderabad stated that the visa slots have been resumed and have advised students to regularly check the embassy website to avoid any confusion. 'We’re working to ensure all applicants are fully vetted and eligible for their visa category. We advise students to apply early and expect extra processing time,'said a US consulate spokesperson.

Indian students keeps US as their first priority for studying abroad. In 2024, India has overtaken China to become top sender to students to the US, with over 3.3 lakh Indian students. Currently, 11.6 lakh Indian students are studying abroad, as per Ministry of External Affairs. Europe has however emerges as a popular destination among many students amid the ongoing uncertainty.