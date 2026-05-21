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Amid US Tensions, Iran vows full support to armed forces, refuses to give up Uranium

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed his administration's absolute commitment to the nation's military readiness, stating that the government supports the strengthening of the armed forces with all its capacity.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 21, 2026, 09:11 PM IST

Amid US Tensions, Iran vows full support to armed forces, refuses to give up Uranium
Amid US Tensions, Iran vows full support to armed forces, refuses to give up Uranium
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed his administration's absolute commitment to the nation's military readiness, stating that the government supports the strengthening of the armed forces with all its capacity, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported. The president made the remarks during a high-level security meeting with Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army.

According to the report, the discussions focused heavily on national defence policy, operational readiness, and the strategic reinforcement of the state's military infrastructure. Underscoring the foundational pillars of the Islamic Republic's defence doctrine, the Iranian President emphasised that internal cohesion and military capability are entirely codependent when safeguarding the nation from external challenges. "National unity and the authority of the armed forces are the most important backing for the country's security," President Pezeshkian stated during the meeting.

He further assured the military leadership that state resources would remain aligned with strategic defence requirements, reiterating that "the government supports the strengthening of the armed forces with all its capacity."

This internal emphasis on reinforcing domestic military capabilities coincides with critical developments on the geopolitical front. Amid highly volatile and fragile diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the stockpile of enriched uranium "should not leave the country", rejecting US President Donald Trump's key demand in ongoing peace talks, Reuters reported, quoting two Iranian sources. President Trump had previously provided assurances to Israel that Iran's  inventory of highly enriched uranium, the essential component required for the assembly of a nuclear weapon, would be completely extracted from the Islamic Republic, according to Israeli officials who spoke to Reuters.

Concurrently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained a rigid stance, asserting that he will not contemplate an end to hostilities until the enriched uranium is entirely removed from Iranian custody, Tehran completely terminates its financial and material sponsorship of regional proxy militias, and the country's ballistic missile infrastructure is entirely dismantled.

However, this position has run into a wall of resistance in Tehran. Describing the internal consensus within Iran's highest decision-making bodies, one of two Iranian sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the highly sensitive nature of the geopolitical situation stated, "The Supreme Leader's directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country."

The same insiders revealed that Iran's top administrative and military echelons are convinced that relinquishing control of the material and sending it overseas would drastically undermine domestic security, leaving the country far more vulnerable to future military incursions by Washington and Tel Aviv. Under Iran's constitutional framework, the Supreme Leader maintains ultimate authority over all critical state policies, Reuters reported.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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