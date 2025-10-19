Amid US protests, Trump remains unaffected, shares AI video of himself in KING TRUMP jet, bombing...

The No Kings Protest saw a turnout of nearly seven million protesters, CNN reported on Sunday, citing organisers. The protests have seen turnouts from more than 2,700 cities and towns across the United States, with people voicing strong opposition to US President Donald Trump's administration.

President Donald Trump shows no sign of giving in to the pressure, even as thousands take to the streets in “No Kings” protests across the US administration. Trump continues to remain defiant. As protestors marched on Saturday, Trump was seen making merry, spending the day playing golf. If this was not enough, he came up with an AI-generated video portraying himself as a monarch firmly in control.

The video, posted to both Trump’s personal and official accounts, shows him piloting a fighter jet labelled “KING TRUMP” over Times Square. At the same time, Trump could be seen throwing brown liquid on protesters as Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone blasts, an evident nod to the Top Gun films.



The No Kings Protest saw a turnout of nearly seven million protesters, CNN reported on Sunday, citing organisers. The protests have seen turnouts from more than 2,700 cities and towns across the United States, with people voicing strong opposition to US President Donald Trump's administration and policies. According to CNN, the number was higher by two million when compared to the first round of the 'No Kings Protest', which took place in June earlier this year.



According to the police, the widespread rallies have been largely peaceful with no reports of incidents or arrests.CNN reported that in Chicago, which stands as the epicentre of Trump's immigration crackdown, people rallied with homemade signs and "Hands Off Chicago" posters, waving upside-down American flags along with a few Mexican and Pride flags. In Los Angeles, demonstrators appeared in inflatable costumes waving American flags across the streets. While in the national capital, the current and former federal employees took to Pennsylvania Avenue on Day 18 of the government shutdown and rallied for calmer political rhetoric.



Despite the mounting opposition, the White House on Sunday (local time), shared a screengrab on X where the US President was seen wearing the Emperor's crown. The demonstrations come at a time of heightened political tension, amid a federal government shutdown and partisan deadlock in Washington over a funding bill. Democratic leaders have largely voiced support for the protests, while many Republican lawmakers have criticised them as anti-American.

