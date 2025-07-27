Amid US President Donald Trump 'golf-heavy' visit to Scotland, protests erupts in major cities with anti-Trump slogans, 'FELON 47 NOT...'

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh to protest the arrival of US President Donald Trump, who is in Scotland for a five-day visit. The visit is described as a “golf-heavy” escape from political tensions in Washington.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh to protest the arrival of US President Donald Trump, who is in Scotland for a five-day visit. A heavy police presence was maintained outside the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, as authorities prepared for potential risks, including terrorism-related threats. The Scottish police had requested support from other parts of Britain to bolster security, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Sky News.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said that it would be “inappropriate” to overlook last year’s assassination attempt on Trump while planning security for the visit. She described the operation as one of the most complex and challenging tasks that Scottish police have undertaken in years, with the cost expected to be “significant.”

Protest across Scotland

A group called “UK Stop Trump Coalition” posted videos on TikTok on Saturday, with one clip captioned, “Aberdeen is filling up with protesters against Donald Trump’s golfing visit.” Protesters held signs reading “FELON 47 NOT WELCOME HERE,” referencing Trump’s criminal conviction, and displayed photos of Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the William Wallace statue in central Aberdeen, where speakers included Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, climate activists and minority rights advocates, according to local STV News. Protesters also raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Kirsty Haigh, a member of the “Scotland Against Trump” alliance, told local media that protesters from across Britain had united to oppose Trump and what she called his “politics of division.” She criticised Trump for using Scotland as a place to “cleanse his image.”

Trump's 'golf-heavy' visit to Scotland

Trump’s five-day visit to Scotland is scheduled to run from July 25 to 29. He is expected to spend time at both the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire and Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire. During his stay, he will also hold informal meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

CNN reported that Trump’s trip to Scotland comes amid the political scandal over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, describing the visit as a “golf-heavy” escape from political tensions in Washington.

(IANS)