Amid US-Israel-Iran war, Russian oil carrier arrives in India, docks off Mangaluru coast

Russian crude tanker MT Aqua Titan, chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, arrived off Mangaluru amid West Asia tensions. Indian LPG and crude shipments continue safely, with ports operating smoothly and cargo charges waived to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply.

A Russian oil-laden tanker, MT Aqua Titan, chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), arrived off the Indian coast on Sunday, anchoring in the Arabian Sea about 10 nautical miles from Mangaluru. The tanker’s arrival, delayed from Saturday, comes amid growing concerns over global energy supply due to escalating tensions in West Asia.

Strategic Energy Imports Continue

MT Aqua Titan’s arrival is part of India’s ongoing efforts to secure crude amid volatility in global energy markets. Earlier on Sunday, a cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, United States, docked safely at the New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru, ensuring continued supply of essential fuels.

On Wednesday, the Indian-flagged crude tanker Jag Laadki successfully reached Adani Ports in Mundra, Gujarat, marking a key addition to India’s crude imports. Two other Indian-flagged LPG carriers, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying roughly 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, had earlier crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 13 and safely reached Indian ports on March 16 and 17.

Shipping Ministry Assures Safety

The Shipping Ministry of India confirmed that all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha emphasised that no maritime incidents have been reported in the past 24 hours.

He also noted that ports are operating without congestion and highlighted a waiver of cargo-related charges for crude oil and LPG at New Mangalore Port from March 14 to 31. “We are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure smooth operations and uninterrupted fuel supply to the nation,” Sinha added.

West Asia Conflict Disrupts Trade Routes

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, affecting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil and gas shipments. Despite these challenges, India’s proactive measures and timely arrivals of tankers like MT Aqua Titan and Jag Laadki are helping stabilise energy imports.

With geopolitical tensions affecting crude and LPG supply worldwide, India continues to monitor shipping lanes closely while ensuring adequate energy resources reach the domestic market. Strategic planning and port waivers are part of a broader effort to maintain uninterrupted energy flow amid uncertain global conditions.