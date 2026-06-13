Trump forces shoot down all Iranian drones in Strait of Hormuz amid peace talks: 'Trade corridor remains open’

CENTCOM claimed that Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the progressing United States and Iran's peace deal, there are reports that Donald Trump's military forces shot down several Iranian attack drones on Friday. The US military said Iran fired several one-way attack drones over many hours to target commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces shoot down all Iranian drones in the Strait of Hormuz

According to a Reuters source, US forces shot down Iranian drones that were flying toward the Strait of Hormuz and could have hit commercial ships. Taking to X, CENTCOM wrote, "Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for transit."

Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

This comes when President Donald Trump warned Iran to stop firing drones at ships, saying Tehran needs to "get their act together, and FAST!"

US-Iran peace deal: what we know so far

The United States and Iran are nearing an agreement to resolve their conflict, with a senior US official saying that Washington expects a deal to be signed in the coming days. The official said the terms agreed upon meet US President Donald Trump's key objectives and “get it in a very, very good place at the end of it.” On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US had “never been closer”. While Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, who has been mediating the talks, said a “final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached”, with “next steps” to be finalised.

According to Iranian media reports, Araghchi also provided details of what is in the memorandum, saying it agrees to end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports. Further negotiations over Iran's nuclear program would take place afterwards, according to officials on both the sides.

The war between the US, Israel, and Iran began on February 28, rattling the Middle East and virtually shutting down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. Since April 7, a fragile ceasefire has been in place, with both sides negotiating a peace deal.