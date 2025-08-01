Twitter
Amid US announcing 25% tariff on India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio SLAMS New Delhi's oil imports from Russia, says 'irritation...'

India's purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine and it is "most certainly a point of irritation" in New Delhi’s relationship with Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 06:55 AM IST

India's purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine and it is "most certainly a point of irritation" in New Delhi’s relationship with Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday (July 31, 2025).

"Look, global trade – India is an ally. It’s a strategic partner. Like anything in foreign policy, you’re not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox Radio.

Mr. Rubio was responding to a question on President Donald Trump’s announcement of the 25% tariff on India and an additional penalty for buying Russian military equipment and energy, and how disappointed Washington is with Delhi because of this.

Mr. Rubio acknowledged India has “huge energy needs and that includes the ability to buy oil and coal and gas and things that it needs to power its economy like every country does, and it buys it from Russia, because Russian oil is sanctioned and cheap and – meaning they have to – in many cases, they’re selling it under the global price because of the sanctions.” He added that "unfortunately, that is helping to sustain the Russian war effort. So it is most certainly a point of irritation in our relationship with India – not the only point of irritation. We also have many other points of cooperation with them.  "But I think what you’re seeing the President express is the very clear frustration that with so many other oil vendors available, India continues to buy so much from Russia, which in essence is helping to fund the war effort” and allowing this war to continue in Ukraine.

His comments came a day after Mr. Trump announced the imposition of a 25% tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.

Mr. Trump's surprise announcement on Wednesday is being seen as a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to demands made by the U.S., which has, in recent days, got favourable trade deals with major partners like Japan, the U.K. and the European Union.

India has said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest and that the implications of the tariffs are being examined.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

