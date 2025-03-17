Fabian Schmidt, a 34-year-old German national who has lived in the US since his teenage years and currently resides in New Hampshire, was returning from a trip to Luxembourg, according to a report by Newsweek.

A Green Card holder of the United States was detained by immigration officers at the Logan Airport in Massachusetts state earlier this month.

Schmidt's family alleges he was arrested, completely stripped, and subjected to "violent" interrogation before being transferred to the Donald W Wyatt detention facility in Rhode Island. His Green card was recently renewed and he has no active court issues, the family claims.

Reportedly, Schmidt's partner had gone to pick him up at the airport but waited for hours before contacting authorities as he did not turn up.

"It was just said that his green card was flagged," said Astrid Senior, Schmidt's mother. "He hardly got anything to drink. And then he wasn't feeling very well and he collapsed."

The case comes amid heightened anxiety and concerns over the stringent immigration policies of US President Donald Trump.

Trump has launched a massive crackdown on immigration since taking charge in mid-January. His administration has used military aircrafts to repatriate thousands of illegal immigrants to their home countries. Just last month, around 11,000 people were deported by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Recently, US Vice President JD Vance sparked fears after saying a Green Card did not translate to a right to indefinitely stay in the country.

"A Green Card holder doesn't have an indefinite right to be in the United States," he said. "This is not about free speech. Yes, it's about national security but more importantly, it's about who we, as American citizens, decide gets to join our national community.