Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly supported India and China while talking to reporters after attending a massive military parade in the Chinese capital city Beijing. Addressing the trade pressure being levied on the two Asian powers, the Russian leader said both India and China are economic giants and cannot be spoken to in a derogatory manner. Putin's comment comes as Donald Trump-led US administration has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, partly for doing business with Russia.

What did Putin say at the Beijing presser?

Putin told reporters in Beijing: "From an international law point of view, everyone must have equal rights, and must be in a similar position." In an apparent warning to the US, Putin added: "Countries have had difficult periods in their history, such as colonialism, attacks on sovereignty for prolonged periods of time. Now that the colonial era is over, they have to realise that they cannot use this tone in speaking with their partners."

How has India responded to the US tariffs?

Putin's remarks come at a time the US has levied hefty tariffs on India, partly for buying oil from Russia amid the country's war with Ukraine. Trump and his officials have berated India for fueling Russia's "war machine." After the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended, Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro launched a scathing attack. "It is a shame to see (PM) Modi getting in bed with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping and Putin. I'm not sure what he's thinking. We hope he comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us and not Russia," he said. India has termed the US tariffs unfair and defended buying Russian oil by saying there are no sanctions on it.