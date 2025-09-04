Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg for...

TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges by Delhi Police, details inside

New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More reveals if he will meet Veer Pahariya in Salman Khan-hosted show, says 'I don't know...'

Delhi NCR rains: Over 340 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory; check details here

Sonu Nigam says remakes 'are not bad at all' as Bijuria gets remade in Varun, Janhvi-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Putin wants to become immortal? On hot mic, Russian President tells China's Xi Jinping...

'No matter how well you perform...': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate breaks silence on India snub, calls on selectors to explain

GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'

Amid Trump 50% tariff on India, Russia's Putin issues BIG statement

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg for...

Who is Mitesh Khapra? IIT professor honoured by TIME magazine along with Elon Mu

TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges by Delhi Police, details inside

TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charges by Delhi Police

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'

Putin's comment comes as Donald Trump-led US administration has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, partly for doing business with Russia. India has termed the US action unfair and defended buying Russian oil by saying there are no sanctions on it. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:20 AM IST

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly supported India and China while talking to reporters after attending a massive military parade in the Chinese capital city Beijing. Addressing the trade pressure being levied on the two Asian powers, the Russian leader said both India and China are economic giants and cannot be spoken to in a derogatory manner. Putin's comment comes as Donald Trump-led US administration has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, partly for doing business with Russia.

What did Putin say at the Beijing presser?

Putin told reporters in Beijing: "From an international law point of view, everyone must have equal rights, and must be in a similar position." In an apparent warning to the US, Putin added: "Countries have had difficult periods in their history, such as colonialism, attacks on sovereignty for prolonged periods of time. Now that the colonial era is over, they have to realise that they cannot use this tone in speaking with their partners."

How has India responded to the US tariffs?

Putin's remarks come at a time the US has levied hefty tariffs on India, partly for buying oil from Russia amid the country's war with Ukraine. Trump and his officials have berated India for fueling Russia's "war machine." After the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended, Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro launched a scathing attack. "It is a shame to see (PM) Modi getting in bed with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping and Putin. I'm not sure what he's thinking. We hope he comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us and not Russia," he said. India has termed the US tariffs unfair and defended buying Russian oil by saying there are no sanctions on it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bad NEWS For Foodies: Deepinder Goyal's Zomato raises platform fee by 20% ahead of festive season; here’s how much you’ll pay extra per order
Bad NEWS For Foodies: Deepinder Goyal's Zomato raises platform fee by 20% ahead
Viral video: Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan, calls it 'harassment', gets brutally trolled 'why don't you go to Bihar'
Viral video: Kashish Kapoor slams loud dhol-tasha at Ganesh Visarjan
Barbie Pink Couch to Night-time Travel: Top 5 'secrets' of North Korean's Kim Jong Un's 'bulletproof train'
Barbie Pink Couch to Night-time Travel: Top 5 'secrets' of North Korean's Kim...
With Shilpa Shetty closing Bastian, here are other Bollywood celebs who’ve made their mark in the restaurant biz
Shilpa Shetty closing Bastian, celebs who’ve made their mark in restaurant biz
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks with Ukraine
'Light at the end of tunnel', says Russia's Putin on potential peace talks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE