Amid uncertainty over trade talks, US-India enter new partnership phase in..., eye...

Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, said India’s space programme has emerged as a global leader in cost-effective exploration, and joint efforts with the US could “push the boundaries of human spaceflight in the decades ahead.”

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid uncertainty over trade talks, US-India enter new partnership phase in..., eye...
Amid uncertainty over trade talks, India and the US signalled the beginning of a new phase of space partnership at a special event hosted by the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, with officials and astronauts highlighting how decades of cooperation are now paving the way for missions to the Moon and Mars.

An event, titled “India-USA Space Collaboration: The Frontiers of a Futuristic Partnership”, was held at India House on Monday and celebrated recent milestones, including the joint NASA–ISRO NISAR satellite and the Axiom Mission-4, which carried Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station.

India, US eye Moon and Mars missions as space partnership enters new phase

Ambassador of India to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, described the partnership as “a dynamic platform for advancing scientific exploration, technology development, and commercial cooperation.” He said India’s space programme has emerged as a global leader in cost-effective exploration, and joint efforts with the US could “push the boundaries of human spaceflight in the decades ahead.”

Dr Karen St Germain, Director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, in her address called the NISAR mission a “model of international collaboration" that demonstrated how pooling expertise could accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

In one of the highlights of the evening, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, and Butch Wilmore joined a virtual panel alongside Shukla. 

India-US space partnership

During the panel discussion titled “Moments in Orbit", they shared candid stories of training, life aboard the International Space Station, and the changing face of human spaceflight. Shukla said his journey was “a testament to the strength of international partnerships and India’s growing role in global space exploration.”

The event, according to an embassy press release, drew representatives from government, space agencies, industry, academia, and think tanks. Discussions underscored how India–US collaboration has moved beyond satellite launches and data sharing to opening new frontiers in commercial space ventures and crewed missions.

Analysts say the deepening space ties also carry strategic weight, as both countries seek to counter China’s growing ambitions in outer space, while broadening opportunities for private industry.

For India, experts note, the partnership brings recognition of its rapidly advancing capabilities—from Chandrayaan’s Moon landing to its upcoming Gaganyaan mission—as New Delhi positions itself as a major player in the global space economy.

