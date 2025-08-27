Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal

The HAL is expected to supply the 83 LCA Tejas aircraft by the end of 2029-30, and the second batch of 97 LCA Mark 1As by 2033-34.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 07:29 AM IST

Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal
A $1 billion agreement between India and the US company GE for the supply of 113 additional GE-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas is almost finalised. According to unnamed sources cited by news agency ANI, the negotiations are proceeding smoothly and the agreement is expected to be finalised by September. To fulfill its pledge for the Indian program, the US company is expected to send two engines every month from now on.

The agreement is the second since the tariff spat with the Trump administration began; the first being a Rs 62,000 crore agreement to purchase 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft.

For the first 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets that the Indian Air Force ordered, the state-owned company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract with GE for 99 GE-404 engines. The new agreement is around 113 more.

The agreement is expected to help HAL avoid any supply-side delays and cross off 212 GE-404 engines from its shopping list. For its LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, India requires 200 GE-414 engines.

By the end of 2029–2030, HAL is expected to deliver the first 83 aircraft, followed by a batch of 97 LCA Mark 1As by 2033–2034. Additionally, a deal including an 80% technology transfer between the state-owned company and GE for its GE-414 engines is being negotiated.

This is meant to assist the Air Force in replacing its fleet of MiG-21s, which the government is finally phasing out.

 India wants to become self-sufficient in the defense industry by using indigenous resources.  It is working with the French company Safran to develop an indigenous fighter aircraft engine idea.

