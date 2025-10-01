Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Qatari PM says Trump's Gaza peace plan meets key goals: 'The main focus is...'

UPSC NDA 2 result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: Get direct LINK to download here

Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk: 'Am I not entitled to meet my husband?'

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 4 years relationship with Saba Azad, pens heartfelt note: 'Walking through life with you'

This country is biggest importer of Russia’s most diverse crude oil, not India, China, it is...

Exclusive | Rise and Fall: Aahana Kumra on her eviction, why Dhanashree Verma will be 'undeserving' winner of show: 'Koi sant banne..'

Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

DNA TV Show: What do NCRB's new data reveal?

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk: 'Am I not entitled to meet my husband?'

Gitanjli Angmo writes to Prez Murmu, PM Modi; demands release of Sonam Wangchuk

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

As the much-anticipated peace plan, being brokered by the United States, is on the table, Israel continued its offensive in the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza, warning Palestinians to leave Gaza City.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the much-anticipated peace plan, being brokered by the United States, is on the table, Israel continued its offensive in the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza, warning Palestinians to leave Gaza City. Those who stayed would be "considered terrorists" and face "full force", as per the orders issued by the Israeli defence minister. 

At least 16 Palestinians were killed across the territory, as per local hospitals. Meanwhile, Hamas weighed the US proposal to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining captives taken hostage in October 7, 2023, attack, which claimed 1,200 lives, triggering the ongoing war, which has killed around 66,000 Palestinians. 

Moreover, around 4,00,000 Palestinians fled Gaza City after Israel launched a "final assault" in September. "This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City," Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, adding, "Those who remain in Gaza will be considered terrorists and terror supporters."

Trump's peace plan 

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that Hamas has "about three or four days" to respond to the Gaza peace plan. Speaking to reporters, he said, "All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end."

President Trump emphasised the urgency of the plan, saying, "We want the hostages back immediately, and we want some good behaviour... You don't get simpler... We've signed every country in the Middle East. This is like an impossible thing that has never been done before. This is more than Gaza."

The remarks came after the announcement of a comprehensive initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The plan has received backing from Israel, Arab nations, and other Muslim countries in the region.

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..
Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has...
Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers, fans call it 'Squid Game meets Takeshi's Castle'
Game of Glory: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Mahlan to test 100 influencers
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress at Bvlgari Mumbai exhibition
Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress
Delhi Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; disrupt flights, IndiGO, Air India issue advisories
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms in parts of Delhi-NCR on Durga Ashtami
Not a Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is from Russia, has net worth of whopping Rs...
Not Sheikh or Prince, Dubai's richest man is Russian, has net worth of...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE