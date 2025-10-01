Amid Trump's Gaza peace plan, Israel issues BIG warning to Palestinians: 'Leave or...'

As the much-anticipated peace plan, being brokered by the United States, is on the table, Israel continued its offensive in the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza, warning Palestinians to leave Gaza City.

As the much-anticipated peace plan, being brokered by the United States, is on the table, Israel continued its offensive in the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza, warning Palestinians to leave Gaza City. Those who stayed would be "considered terrorists" and face "full force", as per the orders issued by the Israeli defence minister.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed across the territory, as per local hospitals. Meanwhile, Hamas weighed the US proposal to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining captives taken hostage in October 7, 2023, attack, which claimed 1,200 lives, triggering the ongoing war, which has killed around 66,000 Palestinians.

Moreover, around 4,00,000 Palestinians fled Gaza City after Israel launched a "final assault" in September. "This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City," Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, adding, "Those who remain in Gaza will be considered terrorists and terror supporters."

Trump's peace plan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that Hamas has "about three or four days" to respond to the Gaza peace plan. Speaking to reporters, he said, "All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end."

President Trump emphasised the urgency of the plan, saying, "We want the hostages back immediately, and we want some good behaviour... You don't get simpler... We've signed every country in the Middle East. This is like an impossible thing that has never been done before. This is more than Gaza."

The remarks came after the announcement of a comprehensive initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The plan has received backing from Israel, Arab nations, and other Muslim countries in the region.

