Amid 'Trump is Dead' rumours, US national flag flown at half-mast at White House; here's why

The United States flag flying at half-mast at the White House has fueled the 'Trump is dead' rumours doing the rounds on social media. It all started when several 'X' users, on August 30, claimed that the US flag at the White House was flown at half-mast. When merged with the reports of President Donald Trump skipping his cabinet meeting, the users came up with phrases like 'It Happened' and 'Trump is Dead'.

Well, interestingly, the reason behind the half-mast flag is an announcement made by President Trump himself. Let's discuss details.

Why the US flag is flying at half-mast?

Typically, flying a flag at half-mast, i.e., lowering it to the middle of a flagpole, is done to express grief or mourning after a major tragedy or death. Stemming from naval customs, it symbolises a nation's sorrow -- typically after the demise of important leaders or during days of remembrance. Traditionally, the flag isn’t placed exactly halfway down, but slightly above, in order to symbolically leave room for the “invisible flag of death” above it.

Following the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US President Donald Trump had ordered that the American flag be flown at half-staff across all federal buildings and installations until sunset on August 31, as a sign of mourning.

Two children were killed, and several people were injured as a shooter fired through the windows of the church in Minnesota. The incident took place during a service marking the beginning of the school year. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara later identified the shooter as Robin Westman, 23, who later “took his own life” at the scene.