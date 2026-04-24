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Amid travel disruptions, Kuwait and Israel reopen airspace corridors in West Asia

Air travel in the Middle East is slowly returning to normalcy as Israel and Kuwait have reopened their airspaces, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Know the latest update.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 06:09 PM IST

Amid travel disruptions, Kuwait and Israel reopen airspace corridors in West Asia
Amid tensions in the Middle East, air travel was highly disrupted in the region since February
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A senior government official on Friday confirmed that Israel and Kuwait's airspaces are now open, and two airlines would resume limited flight operations from Kuwait to India soon. The air travel was disrupted in major portions of the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran. Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, said, ''The overall flight situation to improve, with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. Since February 28, 12,38,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India.''

''An update- Kuwait airspace is now open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways have announced that they will be resuming limited flight operations from Kuwait to India soon. They continue to operate nonscheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. Israel's airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India,'' he added.

He also informed about the latest update on airline operations between India and the UAE. ''Qatar airspace is partially open. Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India. Bahrain airspace is open. Gulf Airways is operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq's airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India. Iran's airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights. Our embassy in Tehran yesterday reiterated its earlier advice for Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran, and for those Indians in Iran to leave through land border routes, which the embassy continues to facilitate,'' he further said.

Aseem also underlined that the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region is of the highest priority for the government. He informed that a dedicated special control room in the ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families.

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