Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...

"I hear so many stories about we're not going to allow their students- We're going to allow their students to come in. We're going to allow it. It's very important. 6,00,000 students. It's very important," Donald Trump said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...
US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping (June 2019, Reuters Photo)
US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that the US will allow the entry of 6,00,000 students from China. Amid tariff talks with China, Trump said that the inflow of Chinese students was important. "I hear so many stories about we're not going to allow their students- We're going to allow their students to come in. We're going to allow it. It's very important. 6,00,000 students. It's very important," he said.

US to allow the entry of 600,000 students from China

Trump said that he was affirmative of having good relations with China. "President Xi would like me to come to China; it's a very important relationship. As you know, we're taking a lot of money in from China because of the tariffs and different things, and it's a very important relationship. We're going to get along good with China," he said.

"But we're going to get along with China. But it's a different relationship that we have now with China. It's a much better relationship economically than it was before with Biden," he said.

US and China trade talks

Earlier this year, the administration imposed a 145% tariff on all Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with a 125% tariff on US exports. Negotiators in Geneva agreed in May to pause additional levies, but Trump has continued to warn of further penalties. Last week, he floated a 200% tariff on Chinese-made magnets, citing what he described as Beijing's "monopoly" over the global market, Fox News reported.

"I don't think we're going to have a problem with that," Trump told reporters, as per Fox News. "China, intelligently, went and they sort of took a monopoly on the world's magnets. It'll probably take us a year to have them," he said.

Currently, about 2,70,000 Chinese students are enrolled in US universities, as per Fox News. In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to "aggressively revoke" visas for Chinese nationals, particularly those tied to the Communist Party or sensitive research fields.

Trump has since shifted tone, telling reporters in June that he has "always been in favor" of welcoming students from China, Fox News reported.

After Vivek Agnihotri's 'protein' jibe, John Abraham slams films that 'exploit hyper-political environments', says they lack...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
