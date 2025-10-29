FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amid thaw in ties, India and China hold talks regarding border dispute: 'Both sides agreed to...'

WORLD

Amid thaw in ties, India and China hold talks regarding border dispute: 'Both sides agreed to...'

Amid a thaw in ties, India and China held discussions regarding their ongoing border dispute, said the Chinese defence ministry on Wednesday, i.e., October 29.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 09:01 AM IST

Amid thaw in ties, India and China hold talks regarding border dispute: 'Both sides agreed to...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image credit: Reuters)
Amid a thaw in ties, India and China held discussions regarding their ongoing border dispute, said the Chinese defence ministry on Wednesday, i.e., October 29. During a presser, the Chinese side stated that both militaries held "active and in-depth communication" regarding the control and management of the border. 

They added that both sides pressed for dialogue and communication. "Both sides agreed to continue to maintain communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels," the Chinese defence ministry said, as quoted by Reuters. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India is yet to release a statement on the same. 

Thaw in India-China ties 

The ties between India and China recently witnessed a thaw in the face of Donald Trump's steep tariffs against both countries. The relations between New Delhi and Beijing were strained following the deadly Galwan Valley clash, back in 2020. 

Earlier this week, India and China resumed direct flights, signifying their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Both sides welcomed the restoration of direct flights. As per a statement from the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, the resumption of direct flights between the two nations marked a major milestone in the diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited China's Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the neighbouring nation since the Galwan Valley clash. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Jinping hailed India and China's relations, calling for the "dragon and elephant" to come together.

 

