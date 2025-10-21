FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'

His statements come amid Pakistan's accusation of India's involvement, following explosions in Kabul during Taliban foreign minister Amir Muttaqi's visit to India.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'
Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan’s defence minister, Mullah Yaqoob, has strongly rejected India’s role in escalating clashes. Calling the claims baseless, Afghanistan asserted that it has never allowed its territory to be used by another country. 

Afghanistan denies India's role in tensions with Pakistan

“These claims are baseless. Afghanistan has never allowed its territory to be used by another country. We are an independent nation, and our relations with India and Pakistan are guided solely by national interest,” Yaqoob said in an interview with Al Jazeera. His statements come amid Pakistan's accusation of India's involvement, following explosions in Kabul during Taliban foreign minister Amir Muttaqi's visit to India. 

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Taliban leadership was “sitting in India’s lap” and warned of a “heavy price” for cross-border terrorism. Responding to this, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan."

India and Afghanistan are strengthening ties

In a significant step, India on Tuesday restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy with immediate effect. Ministry of External Affairs said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest. The decision to upgrade the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to an Embassy was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Afghan Foreign Minister visited India from October 9 to 16. The MEA release said that the Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
