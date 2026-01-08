Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain's remarks came after Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services, following similar steps taken earlier in New Delhi and Agartala.

Bangladesh suspends visa services in India

At a media brief, Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain stated, "What I have done is that I have asked our three missions (in India) to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It's a security issue." The remarks came after Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services, following similar steps taken earlier in New Delhi and Agartala. Business and work visas remain unaffected, and full services continue to operate normally at the missions in Mumbai and Chennai.

According to PTI, Hossain said Bangladesh has reached out to the United States to request a rollback of the newly imposed visa bond requirement. Dhaka plans to engage through diplomatic channels to seek an exemption, describing the decision as “certainly unfortunate and painful for us." He also noted the US decision was "not abnormal", as it was not imposed only on Bangladesh, and several other countries were facing similar immigration-related measures. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has diplomatic missions in Mumbai and Chennai as well, where the visa services remain operative. Earlierm India had imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns.



Bangladesh-India tension

Bangladesh's ties with New Delhi have remained strained since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime was ousted following a violent student-led street protest in July-August 2024.



