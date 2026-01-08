FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla

US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, goes past Babar Azam with unprecedented youth cricket feat

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return

SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain's remarks came after Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services, following similar steps taken earlier in New Delhi and Agartala.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 11:53 PM IST

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant move, Bangladesh's interim government temporarily suspended visa services in India, citing 'security concerns'. The key missions in India, including the High Commission in New Delhi, have been asked to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. 

Bangladesh suspends visa services in India

At a media brief, Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain stated, "What I have done is that I have asked our three missions (in India) to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It's a security issue." The remarks came after Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services, following similar steps taken earlier in New Delhi and Agartala. Business and work visas remain unaffected, and full services continue to operate normally at the missions in Mumbai and Chennai.

According to PTI, Hossain said Bangladesh has reached out to the United States to request a rollback of the newly imposed visa bond requirement. Dhaka plans to engage through diplomatic channels to seek an exemption, describing the decision as “certainly unfortunate and painful for us." He also noted the US decision was "not abnormal", as it was not imposed only on Bangladesh, and several other countries were facing similar immigration-related measures. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has diplomatic missions in Mumbai and Chennai as well, where the visa services remain operative. Earlierm India had imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns.

Bangladesh-India tension

Bangladesh's ties with New Delhi have remained strained since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime was ousted following a violent student-led street protest in July-August 2024. As per PTI, Hossain also told reporters that Bangladesh will pursue diplomatic efforts to seek exemption from the United States' newly imposed visa bond requirement, calling the decision “certainly unfortunate and painful for us.” He, however, said the US decision was “not abnormal” as it was not applied for Bangladesh alone and a number of countries were faced with immigration-related challenges in view of the US administration's measure.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe
Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla
Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train in Mumbai's Kurla
US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...
US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to
Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...
Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement