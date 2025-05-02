Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India has suspended Pak Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's YouTube channel.

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India has suspended Pak Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's YouTube channel. Previously, Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Hania Amir, Mahira Khan and cricketers Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and former stars Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi were also blocked.

On April 22, terrorists reportedly associated with The Resistance Front (TRF) gunned down 25 tourists and a local at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. The attack - one of the deadliest since the Pulwama massacre back in 2019 - witnessed deteriorating ties between India and Pakistan, with the two nations repeatedly striking each other with diplomatic moves.

Following the Pahalgam tragedy, India took bold countermeasures against cross-border terrorism including the suspension of Indus Water Treaty, suspension of visas for Pak nations, expulsion of Pakistani advisors and closing Attari-Wagah border.

In retaliation, Pakistan also took a series of steps which can only be seen as "mirroring" those taken by India. It also threatened to suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement - a peace treaty signed between the two nations aiming to normalise the ties.