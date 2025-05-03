Amid soaring tensions with India after the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan claimed to have successfully tested a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a 450-km range on Saturday, i.e., May 3. The missile was launched under 'Operation INDUS', Islamabad claimed.

As per a report by NDTV, citing sources, India views the ballistic missile test as a "grave provocation" following the terror attack which claimed 26 lives. "The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," the Pakistani government stated.

The statement further added that Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed "completed confidence" in the operation preparedness and technical proficiency of the security forces to safeguard the interest of the nation.

Following the Pahalgam tragedy on April 22, the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have witnessed continuous deteriorations. Pakistan has made several ceasefire violations alongside the Line of Control (LoC) - the international border between the two countries. However, India has strongly retaliated against such provocations.

Previously, India took bold countermeasures to send a strong message against cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan such as - suspension of Indus Water Treaty, suspension of visa services for Pak nationals, shutting Attari-Wagah border and expulsion of Pak advisors.

Meanwhile, India has banned all imports from Pakistan.