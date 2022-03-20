Amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan PM lauds India's ‘independent and neutral’ stance

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded India's foreign policy for being "independent and neutral" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a public address, he said, "Mai Hindustan ko dath deta hun, inho ney hamesha azad foreign policy rakhi. Aaj Hindustan unkey saath mila hua hai, unka alliance hai, Quad ke ander America ki alliance ki hui hai, aur apney aap ko kahta hai neutral hun. Russia se tel mangwa ra hai, jabki sanctions lagi hui hai. Kyon ki Hindustan ki policy unki logon ki behtri key liye hai." (I laud India for its Independent foreign policy. It is part of the Quad, along with the US and says it neutral. It is getting oil from Russia despite sanctions. This is because India's policy is for betterment of its citizens"

He was addressing a rally at Dargai Malakand. The rare praise by Pakistan PM for arch rival India comes amid mounting pressure on him ahead of the no confidence motion he faces in the Parliament. In the past, Imran Khan has been sharply critical of India, especially after New Delhi removed special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani Prime Minister also slammed European Union envoys for asking Islamabad to condemn Russia over Ukraine invasion and said, "Kya aap Hindustan ko kahein gaye, inki jaan jati hai Hindustan ko kahtey huey" (Will they ever say this to India? They are scared of doing so). Pakistan had abstained at United Nations General Assembly when Russian invasion of Ukraine was taken up.

Pakistan has tried to increase engagement with Russia even as its ties with Washington come under pressure. There has not been any telephonic conversation between Imran Khan and Joe Biden since the latter became the President of the United States last year. Last month Pakistan PM was on a bilateral visit of Russia and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit began on February 24, the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.