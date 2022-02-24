Amid Russian attack, Ukraine tweets cartoon of ‘proud Hitler’ with Vladimir Putin

Mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine have become a major cause of concern for international peace-making bodies. Nevertheless, Ukraine is not leaving a chance to defend itself across social media platforms.

Ukraine recently took to Twitter to share a cartoon illustrating Adolf Hitler smiling down on Russia President Vladimir Putin. The tweet was captioned, “This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now”.

Netizens across the internet reacted differently to the illustration. Many termed it to be a political cartoon, others said that it wasn’t the ‘right time’ to post it.

As per reports, Russian soldiers crossed the Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk early in the day.

Parts of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa witnessed massive explosions at dawn that caused multiple casualties. The Russian military has managed to destroy Ukraine’s military airbase, while distant explosions were heard in the heart of Kharkiv, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, hours after the attack began.

Many citizens have begun fleeing the cities and many are taking shelter at the metro stations.