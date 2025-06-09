Concerns have grown across Europe since the beginning of Russia’s war with Ukraine in 2022.

Germany has begun taking serious steps to expand its network of civilian bunkers and shelters, amid rising fears that Russia could attack a European country — possibly a NATO member — within the next four years. Speaking to Süddeutsche Zeitung, Ralph Tiesler, head of Germany’s Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), said, “For a long time, there was a widespread belief in Germany that war was not something we needed to prepare for. That has now changed.” His remarks were also reported by The Guardian.

Concerns have grown across Europe since the beginning of Russia’s war with Ukraine in 2022. Germany’s Chief of Defence, General Carsten Breuer, recently told the BBC that Russia is producing hundreds of tanks annually, raising the possibility of an attack on NATO countries in the Baltic region by 2029 — or even earlier.

In response, Germany is not focusing on building new bunkers from scratch, which would be too expensive and time-consuming. Instead, the BBK is developing a plan to convert existing infrastructure — such as metro stations, tunnels, underground parking lots, garages, and public building basements — into shelters.

Tiesler stressed the urgency of the situation. “We are in a race against time,” he said. “It’s faster and cheaper to use spaces we already have.” He added that the country needs a national-level effort to quickly create shelter for at least one million people.

Currently, Germany has around 2,000 Cold War-era bunkers, but only 580 are still in working condition. These could protect only about 480,000 people — less than 1% of Germany’s total population. Restoring and maintaining even these would require significant investment.

In contrast, Finland — often praised for its preparedness — has around 50,000 protection rooms capable of sheltering 4.8 million people, or 85% of its population.

Germany is not alone in boosting its defense readiness. Poland, which borders both Russia and Ukraine, plans to spend nearly 5% of its GDP on defense this year — the highest among NATO members, according to a BBC report.

As Russia’s military activities continue to shape Europe’s security priorities, countries like Germany are moving quickly to protect their citizens from potential future conflicts.